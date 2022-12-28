The birth anniversary of Arun Jaitley, the former finance minister, is marked every year on December 28. Jaitley was an outstanding parliamentarian, a key BJP leader, a strategist, and a crucial party member. This year, the country will celebrate the 70th birth anniversary of the compassionate leader. His affable personality won him friends across the political spectrum. Jaitley’s contribution to India's public life and his role in strengthening the party will always be remembered. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously in 2020 in the field of Public Affairs. On the occasion of his 70th birth anniversary, we at LatestLY have composed quotes, messages, greetings, SMS, images and HD wallpapers that you can send to your loved ones. Arun Jaitley Death Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About India's Former Finance Minister.

Arun Jaitley was born on December 28, 1952, in Delhi to Maharaj Kishen Jaitley, a lawyer, and his mother, Ratan Prabha Jaitley, a housewife. They belonged to a Punjabi Hindu Brahmin family. Jaitley studied at St. Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Delhi, from 1957 to 1969 and graduated with an honours degree in commerce, B.Com from Shri Ram College of Commerce of Delhi University in 1973. He passed his LL.B. degree from the Faculty of Law, the University of Delhi, in 1977. Share these Arun Jaitley Birth Anniversary 2022 images, HD wallpapers, quotes and messages with everyone. Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju and Other BJP Leaders Remember India’s Former Finance Minister on His Third Death Anniversary.

Arun Jaitley 70th Birth Anniversary Quotes and Messages

Arun Jaitley Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Image Reads: If Some Students Belonging to Weaker Sections of society Suffer Distress, Humanity Says it Must be Addressed. - Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Image Reads: Far as the Government Reform Agenda is Concerned, A Series of Measures Have Been Enacted Which Should Increase the Supply Potential of The Economy. - Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley Sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Image Reads: Educating and Skilling our Youth to Enable Them to Get Employment Is the Altar Before Which We Must All Bow. - Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley | (Photo Credits: File Image)

Image Reads: We as a Government Are Entitled to Be Criticised. - Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Image Reads: India Offered a 5% Tax Rate, Lowest in The World, Only to Get People In the Habit of Paying Taxes. - Arun Jaitley

Jaitley served as the Finance Minister of India for five years, from 2014 to 2019, under the BJP-led NDA government. During his tenure, Jaitley oversaw the induction of the Goods and Services Tax, the merger of the Railway budget with the general budget, and the implementation of demonetisation. The BJP leader previously held the cabinet portfolios of Finance, Defence, Corporate Affairs, Commerce and Industry, and Law and Justice in the Vajpayee government and Narendra Modi governments. Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium was also renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium, and Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a statue of him at the stadium.

