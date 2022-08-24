On the occasion of Arun Jaitley's 3rd death anniversary, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took to Twitter to remember the former Finance Minister of India. Remembering Jaitley, BJP said, "Remembering the distinguished scholar, lawyer, administrator and former Union Minister, Padma Vibhushan Arun Jaitley ji on his Punyatithi." Former MP of Rajya Sabha Swapan Dasgupta said that Arun Jaitley lives on in the hearts and minds of all those who came in contact with him. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also remembered Jaitley and offered heartfelt tributes to him on his Punyatithi. "Arun ji adorned every responsibility which came to him to perfection," Rijiju said. On the other hand, EAM Dr. S Jaishankar said that Jaitley's erudition and generosity remain abiding memories while Union Minister Piyush Goyal remembered Jaitley as an extraordinary Parliamentarian and a legal luminary.

Check Tweet:

Remembering the distinguished scholar, lawyer, administrator and former Union Minister, Padma Vibhushan Arun Jaitley ji on his Punyatithi. pic.twitter.com/X4fMKj57SD — BJP (@BJP4India) August 24, 2022

Check Swapan Dasgupta's Tweet:

Today marks 3 years since he left us but Arun Jaitley lives on in the hearts and minds of all those who came in contact with him. We miss you Arun. pic.twitter.com/AXoCUxRsiy — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) August 24, 2022

His Knowledge and Wisdom Will Keep Inspiring Us Forever: Kiren Rijiju

Remembering & offering my heartfelt tributes to late Arun Jaitley Ji on his Punyatithi. A committed Nationalist with exceptional oratory skills, Arun ji adorned every responsibility which came to him to perfection. His knowledge and wisdom will keep inspiring us forever 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6SOmjM3X65 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 24, 2022

Warmly Remember Arun Jaitley Ji on His Punya Tithi: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Warmly remember Arun Jaitley ji on his punya tithi. His erudition and generosity remain abiding memories. pic.twitter.com/IUuFeMFIOx — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 24, 2022

A Stalwart Who Served the Nation With Utmost Zeal

My heartfelt tributes to Arun Jaitley ji on his death anniversary. An extraordinary Parliamentarian & a legal luminary, he lives in our hearts as a stalwart who served the nation with utmost zeal. His invaluable contribution to India’s growth story shall always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/655qJtLFiG — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 24, 2022

