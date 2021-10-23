Happy Atla Tadde also known as Atla Teddi! It is one of the most important festivals celebrated by the Telugu people. This festival is also known as Atla Tadiya and is celebrated in the month of Ashvayuja. On Atla Taddi, all the females who celebrate swing on the trees and sing the song "Atla taddi aratlu..muddappu mudatlu". Daughters of the house, female relatives and neighbours celebrated the day. But what's special about this day? It is also known as Telugu Karwa Chauth that is celebrated just like North Indian Karwa Chauth. The annual Atlataddi Nomu is one of the important festivals celebrated in the month of Ashvayuja on the day following Vijayadasami that girls elebrate to get the man of their dreams. From girls over the age of five to ninety-five celebrate the day. To make this day more fun, you can wish your loved ones by sending them Atla Tadde wishes in Telugu, messages, GIFs and HD Images. It also includes Atla Tadde wallpapers, Atla Tadde WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the festive occasion.

While unmarried young women worship to have a good husband, married women today celebrate the day for the good health and life of their husband. This puja is usually performed ten years after marriage and is performed to mark the end.

This is a unique vow made by Goddess Parvati to get Lord Shiva as her husband at the instigation of Triloka Sanchari Narada. Narada, a Triloka god, realized that Goddess Gauri was determined to get Shiva as her husband. Narada suggested that Atlataddi should be observed if she wanted her wishes to come true. Atlataddi vrata was performed by Goddess Parvati at his instigation. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Atla Tadde!

