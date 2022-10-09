Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day or Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. Married women observe the day-long festival for the long life of their husbands, while unmarried women also keep the fast in the hope of their desired groom. Karva Chauth 2022 will be celebrated on October 13, Thursday. It coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Observed mainly by the North Indian women, Karva Chauth requires strict rules as the fast-keeping women are not allowed to eat or drink anything until the puja, followed by the moonrise on that day. However, the celebrations take place on a large scale, with women gathering at each other’s houses to observe Karva Chauth together. Celebrate the auspicious day by sharing WhatsApp messages, Happy Karva Chauth quotes & HD images with all the ladies. Make them feel loved by sending beautiful Karva Chauth wishes, Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 greetings & SMS.

Women observe the fasting day with extreme joy and enthusiasm while following all the rituals that are exclusive to Karwa Chauth celebrations. On this day, women receive sargi from their mother-in-law, who prepares a meal consisting of dry fruits, fresh fruits, chapatis, vegetables, etc. It is consumed before sunrise on the fasting day as they prepare for the Nirjala fast in advance. In the evening, women get along to perform the holy puja and recite the Karva Chauth songs. They break the fast after seeing the bright moon in the sky through a sieve. As you look forward to observing the traditional festival, send Karwa Chauth 2022 wishes & greetings to your close friends and help them celebrate the day in a unique style. Download Karwa Chauth 2022 images and Happy Karva Chauth HD wallpapers for free online. Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehndi Designs: Apply Easy and Beautiful Henna Patterns for Front and Back Hands and Make Karva Chauth Celebrations More Special.

May Goddess Gauri shower all the strength and blessings on you on Karva Chauth! We wish you a very Happy and Healthy Karaka Chaturthi!

