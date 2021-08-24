Bahula Chaturthi or Bol Choth is the celebration of the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi which is observed with great fervour in the state of Gujarat. Celebrated one day before Nag Panchami, Bol Choth is also known as Bahula Chaturthi. Bahula Chaturthi 2021 will be celebrated on August 25 this year, on Krishna Chaturthi. It is considered to be an extremely auspicious celebration for Hindus from Gujarat. The celebration of Bahula Chaturthi is filled with various rituals and puja vidhi. As we prepare to celebrate Bahula Chaturthi 2021, here is everything you need to know about the Bol Choth date, the significance of the celebration and more. Heramba Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Date & Shubh Muhurat: Know Tithi, Puja Rituals and Significance of the Hindu Festival.

When is Bahula Chaturthi or Bol Choth 2021?

Bahula Chaturthi or Bol Choth is celebrated on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Shravan by the people of Gujarat. BolChoth 2021 will be celebrated on August 25 as the Chaturthi tithi begins on this day. Bahula Chaturthi Tithi begins at 04:18 PM on Aug 25, 2021, and will go on till 05:13 PM on Aug 26, 2021. It is traditional to perform the Godhuli Puja on the evening of the Chaturthi.

Godhuli Puja Muhurat for Bahula Chaturthi or Bol Choth is from 06:34 PM to 06:59 PM and will last for 25 minutes.

How is Bahula Chaturthi or Bol Choth Celebrated?

People often observe a day-long fast to commemorate Bahula Chaturthi. People worship cows in the evening on this day and perform the Godhuli Puja. It is believed that observing the Bahula Chaturthi Vrat and praying to the cow are blessed with off-springs, wealth and prosperity. Many people also refrain from eating or drinking any milk-made product on this day. Kajari Teej 2021 Date & Shubh Muhurat: Know Tithi, Puja Rituals and Significance of Badi Teej Festival.

The celebration of Bahula Chaturthi is sure to be filled with fun and festivities. In addition to the day-long fast, people are also sure to get together to sing songs and perform pujas as a community. We hope that this Bol Choth brings love and peace to you and your family. Happy Bahula Chaturthi 2021!

