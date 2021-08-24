Heramba Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi is the Sankashti Chaturthi which is celebrated in the month of Shravan. Heramba Sankashti 2021 falls on August 25 and is an important and auspicious event. Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated during the Shravan Sankashti Chaturthi in various states across India by Hindus, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Meanwhile, this celebration is on a different date in the various North Indian States. As we prepare to celebrate Heramba Sankashti 2021, here is everything you need to know about this Chaturthi Tithi, the significance of Heramba Sankashti and more. Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi WhatsApp Messages, GIFs, Lord Ganesha Facebook Photos, Greetings and SMS to Send Wishes of This Auspicious Day.

When is Heramba Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2021?

As mentioned above, Heramba Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 will be celebrated on August 25 in many parts of the country. It is commemorated on the Sankashti Chaturthi in the month of Shravan in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Meanwhile, people in North India celebrate Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Bhadrapada.

Significance of Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi

Sankashti Chaturthi is known to be an auspicious day that is dedicated to praying to Lord Ganesha. The celebration of Heramba Sankashti also revolves around this. Devotees often observe a strict fast, in the name of Lord Ganapati and also visit famous Ganesh temples to seek His blessings. To break the fast, people offer Dhruva and flowers to the idol of Lord Ganesha and people also perform Ganesh Aarti. Reciting Ganesha aartis and mantras on this day is supposed to be highlighted auspiciously on this day.

Watch Video: Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Katha

Lord Ganesha is said to be the relief of pain and suffering. He is often referred to as Vignaharitha. And people who observe the Sankashti fast often pray for the worries and problems in their families to be relieved by the almighty. We hope that this Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi brings with it all the happiness and prosperity that your family deserves. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Heramba Sankashti 2021!

