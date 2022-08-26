Bail Pola is a thanksgiving festival celebrated by farmers in Maharashtra and Chhatisgarh to acknowledge the importance of bulls and oxen. According to the Hindu calendar, Bail Pola is observed on the day of Pithori Amavasya of Shravan month. This year, Bail Pola 2022 will be celebrated on August 27, Saturday. However, celebrations begin in advance. It is a school holiday in rural parts of Maharashtra and on this day, people don’t work with bulls on the farms. As you celebrate Bail Pola 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Bail Pola 2022 wishes in Marathi, Bail Pola 2022 images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as greetings for the day.

In preparation for the festival, bulls are washed and massaged with oil. They are taken out to the village field for a procession accompanied by singing and dancing. They are decorated with shawls, bells and flowers, their horns are coloured and they get new reins and ropes. The old bullock is made to break a toran, a rope of mango leaves stretched between two posts, and is followed by all other cattle in the field. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to your friends and family as greetings for Bail Pola 2022.

Happy Bail Pola 2022 Greetings & Wishes

Happy Bail Pola 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Wishing You a Very Happy Bail Pola!

Bail Pola 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Bail Pola 2022 Messages & Greetings

Happy Bail Pola Greetings (File Image)

Happy Bail Pola 2022 Messages

Bail Pola Greetings (File Image)

Happy Bail Pola to One and All!

Happy Bail Pola 2022 Greetings & Wishes (File Image)

On this day, the houses in the village are decorated with rangolis and toran adoring the front door of a house. Once the cattle return from the procession, they are greeted by the family members with an earthen lamp with ghee for puja and aarti. On the next day, children decorate wooden bulls with beads and flowers. You can download all these HD images and wallpapers and send them to all your loved ones as greetings for the day. Wishing everyone Happy Bail Pola 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2022 07:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).