Baisakhi 2020 Greetings and Wishes: Celebrate the Punjabi New Year with HD Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages and GIFs on Vaisakhi

Happy Baisakhi 2020! The festival celebrates the new crop and spring season. The harvest festival celebrates the joy of ripening of the Kharif crop. The Khalsa Panth was also founded by Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Guru of the Sikh Panth on April, 13 1699 and every year the day is celebrated. The day also begins the Punjabi New Year and after this day, the Sikhs made Guru Granth Sahib their main guide. Baisakhi 2020 Greetings in Punjabi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Quotes and Wishes to Send 'Vaisakhi Di Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyan' Messages.

Apart from Punjab and Haryana, Baisakhi is celebrated all over North India. In Assam, this festival is called Bihu, aka the harvest festival. People celebrate the day with immense enthusiasm and fervour. As the country braves a pandemic currently, due to the lockdown. Hence you can send across Baisakhi wishes to your loved ones via these HD Images, Vaisakhi images, Baisakhi greetings and messages in Punjabi on WhatsApp, Facebook and SMS to their near and dear ones. Baisakhi (Vaisakhi) Date in 2020: History, Significance, Traditions And Celebrations Associated With Punjabi New Year.

Due to the change in the position of the sun, after this day, the sun starts intensifying. The rabi crop ripens and the day is considered a symbol of change in the weather. In the month of April, the winter is completely over and the summer season begins. This festival is also celebrated due to natural changes in the weather. Baisakhi 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Vaisakhi With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings on Punjabi New Year.

If you are looking for Baisakhi 2020 HD images, Vaisakhi wishes, Baisakhi WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Baisakhi 2020 greetings, Baisakhi wishes, Happy Punjabi New Year 2020 greetings and more to wish your loved one, you will find it all below:

Happy Baisakhi Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Have a Rewarding and Prosperous Baisakhi This Year. Wishes From Friends in Need."

Happy Baisakhi Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "May Waheguru Ji Be With You and Reward You a Life Full of Success. Happy Baisakhi, My Friend."

Happy Baisakhi Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "May the Joy and Celebration of Baisakhi Fill All Your Life With Same Celebration and Fun."

Happy Baisakhi Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "I Have Shown Prosperity the Path That End at Your Home. Open the Door to Welcome It, Happy Baisakhi."

Happy Baisakhi Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Just as a New Bloom Spreads Fragrance And Freshness Around. May the New Year add a New Beauty, Freshness Into Your Life. Happy Baisakhi!"

On the occasion of Vaisakhi, latestly.com sends across all the best wishes. Traditionally on this day several fairs or melas are organised and Punjabi folk dances Bhangra and Gidha are the main attraction.