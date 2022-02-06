Saraswati Puja is celebrated on the occasion of Basant Panchami by people across India. Saraswati Puja 2022 is conducted on February 5. Commemorate on the fifth day in the month of Magha, the celebration of Basant Panchami and the observation of Saraswati Puja on this day is of great significance. People often take this opportunity to send Saraswati Puja 2022 wishes and greetings, Happy Vasant Panchami 2022 messages, Saraswati Puja WhatsApp Stickers, Images & Wallpapers of Goddess Saraswati, Happy Saraswati Puja 2022 Facebook Status Pictures to family and friends. Saraswati Puja 2022 Images & Happy Basant Panchami HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: New WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, SMS and Quotes To Celebrate the Auspicious Day.

Goddess Saraswati is known as the Goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech and learning. Offering prayers to Goddess Saraswati on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami is believed to help them seek her blessings and aspire for excellence in these fields. Many people encourage young children to begin their journeys of various hobbies, artforms and even learning. In the earlier days, the celebration of Saraswati Puja helped people to enroll their kids to schools and classes. In addition to this, parents often sit with their babies and try to help them to write words or paint on this day. It is believed that Goddess Saraswati blesses her devotees with intelligence and good fortune on this day.

It is interesting to note that many people also observe Saraswati Puja during Sharad Navaratri celebration, especially in South India. However, Saraswati Puja on Basant Panchami is carried out by various people in the Northern and Western parts of India.

Saraswati Puja wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Saraswati Maa Aapko Har Wo Vidya De Jo Aapke Pas Nahi Hai, Aur Jo Hai Us Par Chamak De Jise Apki Duniya Chamak Uthe. Vasant Panchami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Saraswati Puja wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Saahas Sheel Hriday Mein Bhar De, Jeevan Tyaag Tapomar Kar De, Sanyam Satya Sneh Ka Var De, Maa Sarswati Aapke Jivan Mein Ullas Bhar De, Saraswati Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Saraswati Puja wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Saraswati Ka Aashirward Aap Par Sada Bana Rahe. Aapko Vasant Panchami Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

Saraswati Puja wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Aur Aapke Pariwar Ko Basant Panchami Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

Saraswati Puja wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Sarswati Ki Kripa Hamesha Bani Rahe Aur Aapke Jeevan Mangal Mai Hoti Rahe. Basant Pachami Ki Dhero Shubhkamnaye Aapko Aur Appke Parivar Ko.

Saraswati Puja wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Saraswati Puja wishes in Hindi (File Image)

There are various rituals and observances that are followed while celebrating Saraswati Puja on this day. Saraswati temples across various states often witness devotees showering the Goddess with her favourite food. Devotees also wear the colours yellow and white on this day and indulge in various sweets that are offered to the Goddess to seek her blessings. We hope that this Saraswati Puja helps you on your path of enlightenment. Happy Saraswati Puja 2022!

