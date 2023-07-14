Bastille Day is celebrated on July 14. every year. It is celebrated as a symbol of national unity, freedom, and the ideals of the French Revolution, such as liberty, equality, and fraternity. Bastille Day is a great opportunity to savour some delicious French cuisine. It is a day of celebration for the people in France, and therefore they indulge in some mouth-watering traditional dishes on this day. As you observe Bastille Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together some traditional French dishes that you can prepare for your celebrations. Parade Preparations Underway in Paris, Senior Officials of Indian Tri-Service Participate in Rehearsals.

Ratatouille

Ratatouille is a classic Provençal dish made with a variety of vegetables. It's flavourful, colourful, and perfect for summer.

Bouillabaisse

Bouillabaisse is a famous fish stew originating from Marseille. It typically includes various types of fish, shellfish, and aromatic herbs and spices.

Coq au Vin

Coq au Vin is a classic French dish made with chicken braised in red wine, mushrooms, onions, and herbs. It's a hearty and flavourful dish that is perfect for celebrating Bastille Day.

Beef Bourguignon

Beef Bourguignon, also known as Beef Burgundy, is a slow-cooked beef stew made with red wine, bacon, onions, and mushrooms. It's a comforting and rich dish that pairs well with crusty bread or mashed potatoes.

Crêpes

Crêpes are thin, delicate pancakes that can be served with both sweet and savoury fillings. They are a popular treat in France and can be enjoyed as a main course or dessert.

Tarte Tatin

Tarte Tatin is a classic French upside-down caramelized apple tart. It's made with caramelized apples baked under a buttery pastry crust and is typically served warm with a dollop of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Cheese Platter

No French meal is complete without a cheese platter. Select a variety of French cheeses such as Camembert, Brie, Roquefort, and Comté. Serve them with baguette slices, grapes, and nuts for a delightful cheese course.

Remember to pair these delicious dishes with French wines, such as Bordeaux, Burgundy, or Champagne, to elevate your Bastille Day celebration. Bon appétit!

Wishing everyone a Happy Bastille Day 2023!

