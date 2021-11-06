Bhai Dooj is the last day of the Diwali festivities. Celebrated two days after Diwali, Bhai Dooj 2021 will be observed on November 6, Saturday. Here's a collection of Bhai Dooj 2021 greetings, Bhai Dooj WhatsApp status, Happy Bhai Dooj 2021 images, wallpapers and SMS for the auspicious festival dedicated to brothers and sisters. Bhai Dooj 2021 Greetings & Bhaubeej Wishes in Marathi: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Photos, Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Bhai Tika Festival.

In southern part of India, Bhai Dooj is known as Yama Dwitiya. The celebrations on this day are similar to that of Raksha Bandhan. It is celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or the Kartik month of the Shalivahan Shaka calendar. Happy Bhai Dooj messages float over social media on this day. Brothers and sisters send greetings saying Bhai Dooj through various social media platforms. We at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can send on all the social media platforms to wish your near and dear ones. Difference Between Bhai Dooj and Raksha Bandhan: Know 2021 Date, the Significance, History and Traditions of the Observances.

People put up Facebook status, Instagram stories with their brothers and sisters to wish their loved ones. We provide you beautiful WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD Wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS that you can send and greet your family and relatives on this auspicious day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Bhai Dooj Add Sweetness to Your Life and Bring Your Endless Joy. Best Wishes for Bhai Dooj

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You Infinite Happiness and a Life That Is Prosperous and Bright. Happy Bhai Dooj

WhatsApp Message Reads: Brothers Are Like Streetlights Along the Road, They Don’t Make Distance Any Shorter But They Light Up the Path and Make The Walk Worthwhile. Happy Bhai Dooj

WhatsApp Message Reads: Brothers and Sisters Peas in a Pod, Bumps on a Log, Bugs in a Rug, Birds of a Feather, Partners in Crime, Friends Forever. Happy Bhai Dooj

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Mean the World to Me Bhai, May the Beautiful Relationship We Share, Strengthen Our Bond More. Best Wishes for Bhai Dooj!

In West Bengal, Bhai Dooj is celebrated by the name of Bhai Phonta. It is celebrated by the brothers and sisters above five years of age. In Haryana, dry coconut with klewa is tied along its width for worshipping and is also used at the time of doing the aarti of a brother. The festival is celebrated in different ways in different states. Here we provide you with a list for the auspicious day to send to your brothers, sisters, and families to greet them. You can select from our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD images, Facebook status and SMS. Wishing everyone a Happy Bhai Dooj 2021!

