Bhanu Saptami 2023 will be observed on Sunday, June 25. It is a Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Surya (the Sun God). Bhanu Saptami, or Ratha Saptami, is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God). It is observed on the seventh day (Saptami) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Magha, usually in January or February. As you observe Bhanu Saptami 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Bhanu Saptami 2023 Date and Time: Know Puja Vidhi, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Auspicious Day Dedicated to Sun God.

During Bhanu Saptami, devotees wake up early before sunrise and take a holy bath. They offer prayers and perform rituals to Lord Surya, seeking his blessings for good health, prosperity, and the fulfilment of their wishes. Many also observe fasting on this day and visit temples dedicated to Lord Surya. The festival is associated with the legend of Lord Surya's chariot, driven by Aruna, the charioteer. It is believed that on Bhanu Saptami, the Sun God begins his journey on a new chariot, marking the transition from winter to spring. Here is a comprehensive range collection of messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Bhanu Saptami 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List: Know About Major Celebrations in New Year.

Bhanu Saptami 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Bhanu Saptami 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Resplendent Suryanarayan Rising on a Chariot Drawn by the Seven Horses Symbolising the Colours of the Spectrum Bring the Light of Joy, Peace, Prosperity and Love to Us All.

Bhanu Saptami 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Only Light Can Drive Out Darkness. May This Ratha Saptami Bring Light to Your Life Like the Sun Radiates Light and Warmth During the Day.

Bhanu Saptami 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Resplendent Suryanarayan Rising on a Chariot Drawn by the Seven Horses Symbolising the Colours of the Spectrum Bring the Light of Joy, Peace, Prosperity and Love to Us All.

Bhanu Saptami 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish a Very Happy Ratha Saptami to You and Your Family; Lord Bhaskara Brings You Lots of Joy With Health.

Bhanu Saptami 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lord Surya Brings You a Lot of Happiness in Terms of Health! Happy Bhanu Saptami.

Devotees also perform the ritual of 'Surya Namaskar,' which involves a series of yoga postures and salutations to the Sun God. This practice is considered auspicious and is believed to bring physical and spiritual benefits.

Wishing everyone a Happy Bhanu Saptami 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2023 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).