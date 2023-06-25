Bhanu Saptami is an important festival dedicated to Surya Dev or Lord Surya and is celebrated with great devotion by the Hindu community in India. Surya Dev is said to be the Lord of Ashadh month. According to the Panchang, Bhanu Saptami fast is observed on the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha. This year, Bhanu Saptami 2023 will be celebrated on June 25. On this day, devotees worship the Lord Sun with great devotion. According to religious beliefs, devotees who worship Surya Dev on this day are blessed with wealth, health and longevity. Bonalu Festival 2023 Dates in Telangana: Know Significance and Celebrations Related to the Traditional Festival Dedicated to Goddess Mahakali.

Apart from this, the devotees are blessed by the Sun God. This year, Bhanu Saptami 2023 falls on a Sunday, and hence the importance of this day increases because Sunday is considered the day of the Sun God. Scroll down to know more about Bhanu Saptami 2023 date, significance, and all about the day dedicated to Lord Surya.

Bhanu Saptami 2023 Date

Bhanu Saptami 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, June 25.

Bhanu Saptami Puja Vidhi

Bhanu Saptami is considered a very auspicious day in the Hindu community. Sun God is said to be the symbol of energy, and it is believed that devotees worshipping Surya Dev on this particular day are blessed with happiness and wealth. On the day of Bhanu Saptami, devotees should bathe in the morning and worship the Sun God with all their hearts. After this, they should fill water in a copper utensil and sandalwood, Akshat, and red coloured flowers to it and offer Arghya to the Sun God. Pour water from an urn and fold your hands in the Namaskar mudra. Offering water to the sun on this day enhances concentration, reduces mental stress and attracts financial progression.

The devotees should chant the mantra ‘Om Suryaya Namah’ while offering Arghya to Surya Dev. Light a lamp of pure ghee and worship Surya dev with camphor and incense. Devotees pray that Surya Dev continues to be kind to them and showers his blessings upon them. Making donations on this day is considered auspicious.

Bhanu Saptami Vrat Rituals

Devotees observing a fast on the day of Bhanu Saptami should wake up early in the morning. The fast commences in the morning and concludes after sunset. It is recommended to abstain from drinking water and consuming food. The devotees can have water, milk, and fruits. Devotees who keep a fast should not consume salt upon breaking the fast. It is believed that devotees who perform yajna and chant mantras receive blessings and grace of Surya Dev.

It is believed that devotees who follow all the rules associated with Bhanu Saptami Vrat are said to please Surya Dev. Also, the Lord fulfils all their wishes and grants them happiness and wealth in abundance. As per religious beliefs, devotees who bathe in the Ganges and offer water to the Sun God on this day live a long and healthy life.

