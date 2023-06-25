Bhanu Saptami, or Ratha Saptami, is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God). It is observed on the seventh day (Saptami) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Magha, usually in January or February. Bhanu Saptami 2023 will be observed on Sunday, June 25. 'Bhanu' refers to the sun, and "Saptami" means the seventh day. Therefore, Bhanu Saptami is dedicated to honouring and worshipping Lord Surya. The festival holds great religious and spiritual significance for Hindus. As you celebrate Bhanu Saptami 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of HD images and wallpapers you can download and send to all your loved ones as greetings for the day.

On Bhanu Saptami, devotees wake up early before sunrise and take a holy bath in rivers, lakes, or other sacred bodies of water. They believe this ritual purification cleanses them of their sins and grants them divine blessings. After the bath, devotees offer prayers to Lord Surya. They visit temples dedicated to the Sun God and perform rituals with devotion and reverence. Offerings of water, flowers, fruits, and other symbolic items are made to Lord Surya. Here is a vast range collection of HD Images and wallpapers you can download and send to one and all as greetings for Bhanu Saptami 2023.

Bhanu Saptami 2023 Wishes and Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Resplendent Suryanarayan Rising on a Chariot Drawn by the Seven Horses Symbolising the Colours of the Spectrum Bring the Light of Joy, Peace, Prosperity and Love to Us All.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Only Light Can Drive Out Darkness. May This Ratha Saptami Bring Light to Your Life Like the Sun Radiates Light and Warmth During the Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All the Praises and Thanks Be Directed to Lord Sun Today, to Whom All That Is in the Heavens and Beyond Belong.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Bhanu Saptami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Bhanu Saptami!

One of the prominent rituals associated with Bhanu Saptami is the act of Arghya. Devotees offer Arghya to Lord Surya by pouring water from a copper vessel or a pot while facing the rising sun. This act is believed to invoke the blessings of the Sun God and is considered highly auspicious. Another significant aspect of Bhanu Saptami is the practice of Surya Namaskar, which involves a sequence of yoga postures and salutations to the Sun God. It is performed in the morning, facing the rising sun. Surya Namaskar is considered a holistic exercise that promotes physical health, mental well-being, and spiritual growth.

Wishing everyone a Happy Bhanu Saptami 2023!

