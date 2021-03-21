India celebrates a number of state formation days, and it is all geared up to commemorate the foundation day of Bihar, a state in Eastern India. An ancient and culturally-rich city, Bihar observes Bihar Diwas (also spelt as Bihar Dibas) or Bihar Day annually on March 22. It was on this day, Bihar was carved out from Bengal in 1912. Bihar Diwas is declared a public holiday. People living in the state or outside celebrate the day with much joy and pride, most commonly by exchanging greetings and messages with family, friends and other fellow Biharis. Here’s a collection of Bihar Diwas 2021 wishes, Happy Bihar Day 2021 images, Bihar Day HD wallpapers, Bihar Diwas greetings, WhatsApp messages, status, and so on. You can download them all for free and express yourself on the day.

Bihar Day 2021 marks the 109th anniversary of the statehood day. The event celebrates the day when the British carved Bihar from Bengal more than a hundred year ago. Bihar Day or Bihar Diwas gained much recognition under the leadership of present Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar. Every year the Government of Bihar issues a notification declaring March 22 to be a public holiday to be celebrated as Bihar Day. This holiday applies to all the offices and companies under the jurisdiction of the State and Central Governments. Students, too, participate by celebrating Bihar Diwas by organising various programmes and functions at schools and colleges. However, due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Bihar Diwas 2021 celebrations will take place virtually. And you too can enjoy Bihar Day 2021 virtual celebrations as well as exchange greetings and messages with your near and dear ones. Bihar Diwas 2021: Bihar Museum Announces Biennale, To Open in March on Bihar Day on the Bihar State Formation Day.

Ahead of Bihar Day 2021, search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Bihar Diwas, Bihar Diwas 2021, Bihar Diwas date, Bihar Diwas WhatsApp status, Bihar Diwas wishes, Bihar Diwas wallpaper, Bihar Day images, Bihar Day greetings, Bihar Day quotes, Bihar Day wallpapers, and so on. So, let’s deep dive and download them all for the day.

Bihar Diwas (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Some of the Happiest Moments Are Around the Streets of Our Bihar Wishing You and Your Family Happy Bihar Diwas”

Bihar Diwas (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Our Beliefs Belong to the Emotion and Passion of Our People, Let’s Celebrate Our Day Greatest Ever. Happy Bihar Diwas”

Bihar Diwas (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Fill Your Hearts With Happiness and Brighten Your Day With Smiles and Affection Happy Bihar Day”

Happy Bihar Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Bihar Day 2021!

Bihar Day is not only celebrated in Bihar and India but also outside the country. There is a strong presence of Bihar diaspora out of India in countries such as United States, Germany, Britain, Scotland, Australia, Canada, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Trinidad and Tobago and Mauritius. People have not forgotten their roots and make sure to celebrate their state day with utmost happiness and pride.

