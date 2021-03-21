Patna, March 21: Every year, Bihar Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour across the state on March 22. The day, also popularly known as the Bihar Diwas or Bihar Dibas, is the most awaited day for people of the Bihari community in India as it is celebrated to mark Bihar's foundation day. The special day is also referred to as Bihar Sthapana Diwas and is celebrated across the countries with festivities and events. However, this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations of Bihar Diwas 2021 will remain low-key. This year, Bihar will mark its 109th Bihar Diwas celebrations on March 22. If you are looking for information on Bihar Day 2021, its date, history and significance, then you have come to the right place! We also bring you a collection of Bihar Diwas 2021 wishes, Happy Bihar Day 2021 greetings, Bihar Diwas HD images and wallpapers to exchange with fellow Biharis on the day. Bihar Diwas 2021: Bihar Museum Announces Biennale, To Open in March on Bihar Day.

Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day 2021 Date and Theme

Bihar Day or Bihar Diwas is observed every year on March 22. It marks the formation of the state of Bihar. Bihar Day is a public holiday in Bihar. The theme for this year’s event is CM Nitish Kumar’s brainchild ‘Jal Jeevan Hariyali’.

Bihar Diwas History

On this day in 1912, the British had carved out the state (Bihar) from Bengal. Until 1912, Bihar remained a part of the Bengal Presidency under the British, after which it was carved out as a separate province. The state of Bihar was carved out from the Bengal presidency in 1912 on this day.

Bihar Diwas Significance

Every year, the state government of Bihar issues a notification on this day, i.e. March 22, to celebrate it as Bihar Day, and it is observed as a public holiday. To mark the special day, several cultural programmes and events are held in schools and colleges throughout the state. However, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations will not be on a grand scale.

Bihar Diwas 2021 Wishes, Messages and Images

On the occasion of Bihar Diwas 2021, you can send wishes and greetings, images and WhatsApp Stickers to your loved ones. We bring you a collection of Bihar Diwas 2020 Wishes, Bihar Diwas HD Images, Bihar Day WhatsApp Status and Stickers, Bihar Day Hike Messages, Bihar Diwas Facebook Greetings and SMS to Send on the day.

Message Reads : Happy Bihar Diwas!

Message Reads : Happy Bihar Day 2021!

Message Reads : Bihar Diwas ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Message Reads : Happy Bihar Day!

Bihar is the birthplace of two religions Buddhism and Jainism. It holds great importance in history as it is home to one of the oldest Hindu temples Mundeshwari. Apart from people of the Bihar community in India, Bihar Diwas 2021 will also be celebrated in other countries as well by the Bihari diaspora. As the special day is here, we at LatestLY wish the entire Bihari community across the world a very “Happy Bihar Day 2020”, and “Happy Bihar Diwas 2020”. We hope you enjoy the festivities whole-heartedly on this special day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2021 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).