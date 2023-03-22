Bihar Diwas, or Bigar Day, is observed every year on March 22. It marks the formation day of the state of Bihar and is also known as Bihar Day. As you celebrate Bihar Day 2023, here's a collection of the latest Bihar Day 2023 greetings, Happy Bihar Day 2023 images, Bihar Diwas 2023 wishes in Hindi, Happy Bihar Diwas 2023 HD wallpapers, Bihar Diwas SMS in Hindi, Happy Bihar Day 2023 messages for WhatsApp and Facebook available for free download online. People love exchanging greetings and messages to make this event more special. March 2023 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's a List of All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Bihar Diwas is regarded as a public holiday in Bihar. On this day, the British carved out the state of Bihar from Bengal in 1912. Various programmes are organised in the state to mark the day. The grand celebrations of the day started in 2011 as the Bihar government decided in 2010 to celebrate the formation day by organising various events to restore the pride of Bihar in the hearts of the state people and enthuse them with the proud feeling of being a Bihari.

On March 21, 1912, the new governor of the Bengal presidency, Thomas Gibson Carmichael, took charge and announced on March 22 that the Bengal presidency split into four parts- Bengal, Assam, Orissa and Bihar. Therefore the Bihar state was formed on March 22, 1912. Earlier, people never took the initiative to celebrate the day, but today the day is celebrated on a large scale in the state. People share their happiness and pride of being in the Bihar state by sharing messages on social media platforms to wish each other. Here is a wide range of greetings, wishes and messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Bihar Diwas 2023.

Bihar Day 2023 Wishes in Hindi

Bihar Day Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Bihar Day 2023 Photos in Hindi

Bihar Day Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Bihar Day 2023 Greetings in Hindi

Bihar Day Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Bihar Day 2023 Messages in Hindi

Bihar Day Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Bihar Day 2023 Images in Hindi

Bihar Day Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

People of Bihar share their happiness and pride in being a part of the state by participating in the various events organised by the state government on the occasion of Bihar Day. Wishing everyone a Happy Bihar Diwas 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2023 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).