Bisu Parba is a traditional New Year festival celebrated predominantly in the Tulu Nadu region of Karnataka, including Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. Observed on April 14, it coincides with other regional New Year festivals like Vishu in Kerala and Pohela Boishakh in Bengal. Bisu Parba marks the beginning of a new agricultural cycle and is deeply rooted in rural traditions and agrarian life. Bisu Parba 2025 is on April 14. To celebrate the harvest festival of Tulunadu, we bring you Bisu Parba 2025 wishes, Tulu New Year greetings, HD images, wallpapers and messages that you can share with your friends and family.

The celebration of Bisu Parba begins early in the morning with the viewing of the 'Bisu Kani,' a carefully arranged display of auspicious items such as rice, coconut, fruits, betel leaves, areca nuts, and a mirror. The ritual is meant to bring prosperity and good fortune for the year ahead. Families then visit temples to seek blessings and participate in special pujas and community feasts. As you observe Bisu Parba 2025, share these Bisu Parba 2025 wishes, Tulu New Year greetings, HD images, wallpapers and messages. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Food plays a central role in Bisu Parba, with traditional Tulu delicacies like "Moode," "Pundi," and "Kotte Kadubu" served during family gatherings. New clothes are worn, and elders in the family are honoured with gifts and respect. The atmosphere is one of joy, reflection, and hope, as people bid farewell to the past year and welcome new beginnings with renewed energy.

Bisu Parba also strengthens the sense of community and cultural identity among the Tulu-speaking people. Though largely celebrated in specific regions, the festival is gaining visibility due to social media and the growing Tulu diaspora. It stands as a beautiful example of how regional traditions continue to thrive while adapting to modern contexts, ensuring their relevance for future generations.

