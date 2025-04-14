Bisu Parba is a new year and harvest festival of Tulunadu, which is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by the Tuluva community. This annual festival is primarily celebrated in the Tulu Nadu region, which includes parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi (Karnataka) and northern Kerala. It falls in the middle of April in the Gregorian calendar, on April 14 or 15 every year. This year, Bisu Parba 2025 falls on Monday, April 14. This auspicious festival marks the first day of Paggu, which is the first month of the Tulu calendar. This festival of Tulunadu highlights the farmer's life and his affinity with the land he tills. The Sankranti Tithi of Bisu Parba will begin on Monday, April 14, with celebrations going on till the next day, April 15, 2025, at 10:11 PM. Happy Bisu Parba Wishes: Tulu New Year Messages, Greetings, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share With Family and Friends.

Bisu Parba marks the beginning of a new cycle in the Tulu calendar. This festival symbolises the start of the harvest season and new beginnings. For residents of Tulunadu, this is an important festival that is celebrated with great devotion and by worshipping nature. As Bisu Parba 2025 nears, here’s all you need to know about the Bisu Parba 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Bisu Parba 2025 Date

Bisu Parba 2025 falls on Monday, April 14.

Bisu Parba Significance

Bisu Parba holds great religious and cultural significance for people of Tulunadu. All family members pray together and worship God in front of the Bisu Kani. As part of the Bisu festival, special worship is held in daivaradane chavadi, temples and the sacrificial festival of God.

The eldest member of the house puts the Bisu kaṇi, a special arrangement of fruits and vegetables, on the roof of the house. The people of Tulunadu celebrate the Bisu festival as a symbol of prosperity and good luck and hope to prosper throughout the year ahead.

