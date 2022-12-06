Mahaparinirvan Din 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, 6 December, as the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar. He is the Architect of the Indian Constitution and was among the seven members of the drafting committee that prepared the Constitution of India. Throughout his life, Dr Bhimrao made efforts to eradicate untouchability and caste discrimination. To pay reverence to the prominent politician and an eminent jurist, netizens shared Dr BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2022 messages, quotes, pictures and videos on Twitter. BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Know Mahaparinirvan Divas 2022 Date, History and Significance of the Day To Remember Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Mahaparinirvan Din 2022 Video

Bodhisattva Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar will be remembered by hundreds of generations to come! He liberated, emancipated us by embracing Buddhism. Humble tribute to Babasaheb on Mahaparinirwan Din 🙏 Rare Video of Mahaparinirwan Din #jaibhim #mahaparinirvandiwas #mahaparinirvandin pic.twitter.com/d1aGGaLkN1 — Thus Spoke Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar (@DrAmbedkarSpoke) December 6, 2022

Mahaparinirvan Din 2022 Messages

On this #Mahaparinirvandin remembering Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. An emancipator and a visionary who continue to guide & inspire us..!! pic.twitter.com/1iPUVBvwLo — Wanje Dinesh (@WanjeDinesh) December 6, 2022

Dr BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2022 Messages

💙 Educate, Agitate, Organize 💙 Ours is a battle not for wealth or for power. It is a battle for freedom. It is a battle for the reclamation of the human personality.#MahaparinirvanDin pic.twitter.com/qT7ww09Fi3 — Pachaiyammal 💕 (@Shravs_Dalit) December 5, 2022

Dr BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary Tweets

You love him, You hate him. But you can’t ignore him He is around you.#BabaSahebAmbedkar #mahaparinirvandin pic.twitter.com/P9hgYRBmps — Vishwjeet Kumar (@Vishwje16657593) December 5, 2022

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2022 Quotes

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2022: Date, History, Significance Of Mahaparinirvan Divas

