Mahaparinirvan Din 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, 6 December, as the death anniversary of  Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar. He is the Architect of the Indian Constitution and was among the seven members of the drafting committee that prepared the Constitution of India. Throughout his life, Dr Bhimrao made efforts to eradicate untouchability and caste discrimination. To pay reverence to the prominent politician and an eminent jurist, netizens shared Dr BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2022 messages, quotes, pictures and videos on Twitter.  BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Know Mahaparinirvan Divas 2022 Date, History and Significance of the Day To Remember Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Mahaparinirvan Din 2022 Video 

Mahaparinirvan Din 2022 Messages 

Dr BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2022 Messages 

Dr BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary Tweets 

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2022 Quotes

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2022: Date, History, Significance Of Mahaparinirvan Divas

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)