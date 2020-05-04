Happy Buddha Jayanti 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, Vesak Greetings, HD Images, SMS and Messages to Share Ahead of Gautama Buddha's Birthday

Happy Buddha Jayanti 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Day or Buddha Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. The day is observed by both Hindus and Buddhists across countries. It is an important festival which falls during the month of Vaishakha month. The day marks the birth anniversary of Siddhartha Gautama, who later became Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. The day is also known as Vesak and is of great importance for Buddhists. Followers of Buddhism believe in Ahimsa (non-violence) and Karuna (compassion) which are teachings of Lord Buddha. Ahead of Buddha Jayanti 2020 which falls on May 7, we bring to you some messages and wishes which you can send your near and dear one. Our list also includes Buddha Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Vesak Greetings, HD Images, SMS and messages to send your friends and family. Share These Inspirational Teachings by Lord Buddha to Celebrate Buddha Jayanti.

Buddha Purnima is a public holiday in most places in India, Nepal and South-East Asian countries. In India, Buddha is considered as the eight incarnations of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that Buddha achieved enlightenment and nirvana (salvation) on the same day. On Buddha Jayanti, people visit common Viharas, where Buddhists observe full-length Buddhist sutra. They dress in white and offer prayers. Buddhists do not consume non-vegetarian food. Kheer, a sweet dish is prepared on this day. They place the statue of Buddha in a basin filled with water and decorated with flowers.

Buddha Jayanti WhatsApp Message: May the Full Moon of Buddha Purnima, Away From the Darkness of Ignorance, Bigotry and Hatred and Herald an Era Of Contentment, Peace and Enlightenment For the World! Happy Buddha Jayanti in Advance.

Buddha Jayanti Facebook Greetings: May the Lord Buddha Enlighten You On the Path of Truth, Love and Peace. You May Gather Knowledge, Power, Prestige and Money. Happy Buddha Purnima in Advance.

Buddha Jayanti WhatsApp Message: Be Grateful Towards Who Met You With Yourself Wishes on Buddha Purnima. Happy Buddha Purnima in Advance.

Buddha Jayanti Facebook Greetings: Let Us Pray for Peace & Harmony For All the Humankind On This Auspicious Day. Happy Buddha Jayanti!

Buddha Jayanti WhatsApp Message: Wish You Be Showered With Abundant Fortune and Prosperity And Find the Path To Eternal Happiness. Happy Buddha Jayanti in Advance.

