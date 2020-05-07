Buddha Purnima 2020 Quotes & HD Images: Wish Happy Vesak Day 2020 With These Inspirational Sayings by Gautama Buddha

Gautama Buddha Quote (File Image)

Celebrate Buddha Purnima 2020 With These Gautama Buddha Quotes and Teachings: Buddha Purnima is an important festival for Buddhists across the world as it commemorates the birth anniversary of Prince Siddhartha Gautama. He is the founder of the religion. Despite being born as a prince some 2600 years ago in Lumbini, Siddhartha soon realised he needed to attain everlasting happiness which was not possible with conditioned experiences. Meditation played a key role in his transformation from a warrior dynast to the enlightened Gautama Buddha. His aim for the rest of life remained at teaching people around him about how to reach the same state of eternal peace. Buddha Purnima 2020 Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Vesak Day GIF Greetings, Quotes, SMS to Send on Buddha Jayanti.

Gautama Buddha had all the characteristic to be a successful ruler yet at the age of 29, and his life changed forever when he made a rare venture out of his palace. He saw a sick person, an old man followed by a dead person. The young prince realised this is the fate every person has to endure as it is the cycle of life. The deep impact the event had on him made him leave his kingdom secretly. His tryst with spirituality for the next six years did not yield the result he was looking for till one day he sat meditating at a place called Bodh Gaya. After six days of pure devotion, he became the Buddha or the awakened one. The former prince was now not bound by time and space, and he mastered the radiant state of mind. The rest of his life, he travelled far wide on foot propagating the message of salvation to his students. Buddha Purnima 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Vesak WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIFs & SMS to Celebrate Gautama Buddha’s Birthday.

The date of Gautam Buddha’s birth is primarily based on the Asian lunisolar calendars. The festival has a huge prominence in South and Southeast Asia where it is celebrated along with Gautam Buddha’s enlightenment and death. In countries like Japan, India, Cambodia, Myanmar, North Korea, Singapore and South Korea, it is a public holiday. In the majority of these countries, it is celebrated as the Vesak Day. Buddhist monks pray in temples, pouring fragrant water over Buddha statues. In Southeast Asian countries, houses are decorated, and people sing sermons and take part in charity. The festival is celebrated in countries outside Asia like USA, Australia, Brazil and Canada too.

Gautam Buddha adopted a method of listening to his students and encouraging them to ask questions. His 45 years of teaching involve plenty of golden quotes which help his followers break free from worldly pleasures and become divine. On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, we take a look at a few of the.

Gautama Buddha Quote: Do Not Dwell in the Past, Do Not Dream of the Future, Concentrate the Mind on the Present Moment.

Gautama Buddha Quote: Three Things Cannot Be Long Hidden: The Sun, the Moon, and the Truth.

Gautama Buddha Quote: The Mind Is Everything. What You Think You Become.

Gautama Buddha Quote: You Only Lose What You Cling To.

Gautama Buddha Quote: We Are What We Think. All That We Are Arises With Our Thoughts. With Our Thoughts, We Make the World.

Gautama Buddha Quote: Peace Comes From Within. Do Not Seek It Without.

Gautama Buddha Quote: All That We Are Is the Result of What We Have Thought.

Gautama Buddha Quote: No One Saves Us But Ourselves. No One Can and No One May. We Ourselves Must Walk the Path.

Gautama Buddha Quote: You, Yourself, As Much as Anybody in the Entire Universe, Deserve Your Love and Affection.

Gautama Buddha Quote: Health Is the Greatest Gift, Contentment the Greatest Wealth, Faithfulness the Best Relationship

Gautama Buddha’s teachings add spiritual value to humanity. His life was about letting go of the worldly pleasures to open ourselves to energy beyond this world.