Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Lord Gautam Buddha, the father of the Buddhist religion. In 2023, Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on Friday, May 5. The occasion is widely celebrated in India and several other countries by followers of Gautam Buddha. The special day dedicated to Buddha holds immense significance among Buddhist people across the world. Buddha Purnima 2023 Wishes in Hindi: WhatsApp Greetings, FB Quotes, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share on Buddha Jayanti.

On this auspicious day, followers of Buddhism from across the world offer prayers to Lord Buddha by performing puja and visiting holy shrines. People decorate their houses with different rangoli designs to mark the special occasion. The bright, colourful rangolis at the entrance of the houses bring positivity and charm to the overall festive mood. Rangolis are usually made with different colours, designs and patterns. While some make beautiful designs with flowers, some make them with vibrant colours. Oil lamps or diyas are placed beside the rangoli to give a unique look to it. As we celebrate Buddha Purnima 2023, take a look at the different rangoli designs and rangoli patterns that you can draw and light up your house on this auspicious occasion.

Buddha Purnima Rangoli Designs

Buddha Purnima is known by several other names like Vesak, Buddha Day or Buddha Jayanti. According to Buddhist tradition, the date of Buddha Purnima depends on the Asian lunisolar calendar, which usually falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Vaisakha, and hence Buddha Purnima 2023 will be celebrated on Friday.

