Buddha Purnima 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, May 5. Buddha Jayanti is an important festival celebrated in East Asia and South Asia to mark the birth anniversary of Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism. The special day is dedicated to Gautam Buddha. As Buddha Purnima 2023 nears, here’s a collection of Buddha Purnima greetings, Buddha Purnima 2023 wishes and messages, Buddha pics, Buddha Jayanti messages, Buddha Jayanti 2023 photos and Buddha Purnima HD wallpapers which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives.

The date of Buddha Purnima depends on the Asian lunisolar calendar, which usually falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Vaisakha and usually in April or May. As per records, Gautama Buddha was born in c. 563–483 BCE in Lumbini, Nepal. This year will celebrate the 2585th birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. You can also download these Buddha Purnima 2023 wishes and send them to your loved ones as Happy Buddha Purnima greetings.

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Gautam Buddha Remove the Obstacles And Problems From Our Lives. Happy Buddha Jayanti to You and Your Beloved Family.

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Year Be Full of Love, Light, Peace, and Harmony! Happy Vesak

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Buddham Sharnam Gachami, Om Mani Padme Hum. Happy Buddha Day

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Buddha Destroy All Sins, Mistakes and Obstacles of Your Life. Have a Blissful Buddha Jayanti

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Pious Festival of Vesak, Let Us Pray for Peace and Harmony for All Humankind. Happy Buddha Purnima

The day is also popularly known as ‘Buddha Jayanti’ or Vesak and holds great importance for people of the Buddhist community across the world. It is believed that Gautama Buddha attained Enlightenment on this day. In 2023, Buddha Purnima Tithi will begin at 11:44 PM on May 4, 2023, and end at 11:03 PM on May 5, 2023. The festival will coincide with the first lunar eclipse of the year, which will also take place on May 5, 2023. Devotees offer prayers to Lord Buddha on this day and remember his teachings. We wish you all a Happy Buddha Purnima 2023!

