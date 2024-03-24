Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2024 will be marked on March 25. This annual Hindu festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a major deity in Hinduism who is considered to be the combined avatar of Radha and Krishna by Gaudiya Vaishnavas and various scriptures. The followers of Shri Chaitanya take the opportunity of Shri Chaitanya Jayanti to remember the life and works of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and is also celebrated as Guru Purnima by the Gaudiya Vaishnavs. Shri Chaitanya Jayanti Images & Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Photos for Free Download Online: Wishes and Quotes To Observe Indian Saint's Birth Anniversary.

As we prepare to celebrate Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to commemorate this day and more.

When is Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2024?

Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was believed to have been born on Phalguna Purnima in the year 1542 of Vikram Samvat. Hence, followers of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu observe Phalguna Purnima as Gaura Purnima, which is observed as the birth anniversary of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

As Phalguna Purnima 2024 will be marked on March 25, this is the day that Shri Chaitanya Jayanti will be marked. Purnima Tithi for Shri Chaitanya Jayanti begins at 09.54 am on March 24, 2024, and will go on until 12.29 pm on March 25, 2024.

Significance of Shri Chaitanya Jayanti

Chaitanya Mahaprabhu is worshipped worldwide by millions of his followers in the Hare Krishna Movement. Due to his molten gold-like complexion, he is sometimes called Gauranga or Gaura. His devotees celebrate his birthday as Gaura-Purnima. On the occasion of Shri Chaitanya Jayanti, people often offer their prayers and make special delicacies to appease Shri Chaitanya and seek his blessings.

We hope that Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2024 brings you the love, light and happiness you deserve. Happy Shri Chaitanya Jayanti!

