Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. On this day, in Mithila, Bihar, the Chandra Dev or Moon is worshipped called Charuchan. While some believe that devotees should not even look at the moon on this day, in Mithila people worship Moon as a customary practice on Ganesh Chaturthi. Charuchan 2020 falls August 22. It is believed that the one who worships Chandra Dev with Lord Ganesha on the evening of Ganesh Chaturthi, he becomes free from any effects of the lunar forces. As people observe Chaurchan 2020, we bring to you HD Images and Wallpaper to free download online which you can share with your family to wish on the occasion. This also includes Charuchan WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to celebrate the day. Chaurchan 2020 Wishes Images: Twitterati Celebrate Bihari Festival Chaurchan Parv and Ganesh Chaturthi With Greetings, Messages and Photos.

On Charuchan 2020, the devotees fast from morning to evening. After the sun sets, they clean the courtyard of the house and place a variety of sweet dishes like kheer, gujiya and fruits on it. After this, depending on the number of people in the house, the same number of pots are filled with yoghurt as an offering to Chandra Dev. The observance is of much importance to the people of the community is celebrated following all customs and traditions.

Chaurchan 2020 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Best Wishes to the People of Mithila on the Auspicious Festival of Chaurchan.

Chaurchan 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greeting Read: Happy Chaurchan 2020

Happy Chaurchan 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Read: Happy Chaurchan

Happy Chaurchan 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings: Best Wishes to the People of Mithila on Chaurchan.

Happy Chaurchan 2020 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chaurchan to the People of Mithila.

How to Download Chaurhcan And Chandra Dev WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send messages and festive greetings. You can download Chaurchan and Chandra Dev WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it on the occasion. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Chaurchan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).