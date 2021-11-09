Happy Chhath Puja 2021! The holy festival of Chhath Puja is celebrated in many states of the country from today with great pomp and fervour. Celebrated on the sixth day of Diwali, the festival holds special significance. Chhath fast is observed for the attainment of children and for their long life. The festival begins with a bath on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik month and sees a strict fast along with worship of the Sun God along with Chhathi maiyya. The festival lasts for four days and women observe a 36-hour Nirjala fast. Chhath Puja 2021 Start & End Dates: When Is Nahay Khay, Lohanda-Kharna, Sandhya & Usha Arghya? Full Schedule, Shubh Muhurat & Puja Vidhi, Here Is Everything To Know About the Sun God Festival.

Nahay-Khay will start from today and on the next day, Kharna is offered on November 9 and Arghya is offered to the setting sun on November 10. Similarly, Chhath Puja will concluded by offering Arghya to the rising sun on the morning of November 11. One of the most important aspects of celebrating the festival is having all the ingredients offered to the Sun God and Chhatthi Maiyya ready. If you are planning to observed the strict fast of Chhath Puja, then it is important to know what materials are needed for the worship.

Chhath Puja 2021 Samagri List:

Women observing fast should wear a new saree, suit and men should wear kurta-pyjama.

Soop made of brass or bamboo.

Diyas, rice, incense sticks, vermilion.

Betel nuts and leaves.

Sweet potato, honey, jaggery and sweets.

Sandalwood, incense sticks, kumkum and camphor.

Wheat and rice flour.

Two baskets of bamboo. To keep the offerings of Chhath Puja.

A glass, lota and plate.

Five sugarcane with attached leaves.

Turmeric, Radish and Ginger.

Coconut filled with water.

Sharifa, banana, pear and lemon

Aipan.

Holy thread

Thekwa(to offer as prasad)

Banana ghawad

It is known to all that the Sun is considered to be the basis of life on Earth. Giving water to the Sun also has many other benefits related to health and lifestyle considering the importance of water and Sun in life. While Arghya is offered to the Sun on Chhath festival, apart from this, the astrological importance of giving water to the Sun is also considered.

