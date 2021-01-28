Chinese New Year 2021 is around the corner. Spring Festival is celebrated with great fanfare in China. Chinese New Year, is also known as Lunar New Year. It is considered to be one of the world's most colourful festival, which lasts for 15 days. The 15-day New Year festival in China concludes with the Lantern Festival. Adorned lanterns are hung in temples during this festival. Along with this, lanterns and parades are held. Dragon Dance is worth seeing during this festival. To celebrate the new year, houses are decorated with flowers and dressed in red. However, on this day it is considered lucky to eat and gift particular fruits and flowers.

Chinese New Year begins with the first date of the first month of the calendar based on the moon. According to the Chinese zodiac, every year is associated with some animal and the year 2021 is named the Year of the Ox, while the previous year was of pig and dog. The Chinese zodiac includes 12 animals. Every year names of an animal.

Oranges: Abundance and Happiness. Oranges are very popular and from weeks before Spring Festival, one would see potted plants with miniature oranges (they are real, and may also be Kumquat trees) blossoming.

Pomelos: Good Luck and Family Unity. This is an important fruit whether it's green or yellow (ripened). Pomelos are used in cooking when in season, which is right before the new year. They are also acknowledged to bring good luck to the household.

Orchids: Fertility and Abundance. During Chinese New Year, any flower market or shop will have abundant bouquets, pots and arrangements of Orchids - the variety and colours are limitless.

Peach blossoms: Prosperity and Growth. Very popular around this time, these flowers are popular in decorations.

Peonies: Richness and Peace. This is a beautiful flower that is associated with feminine beauty, innocence, affection, and charm. It is known as the 'flower of riches and honour'. Red peonies are particularly auspicious.

Pussy Willows: Growth and Prosperity. These are the buds on the willow plant and they look beautiful, almost like silk, giving out green shoots. This flower is a sign of growth and represents the coming of prosperity.

Narcissus or Water Fairy Flowers: Good Fortune and Prosperity. This flower is a symbol of good fortune and prosperity, and has a unique delicate appearance. One of the most auspicious flowers in Chinese New Year, they can grow in a shallow dish of water and pebbles, and they look and smell lovely

Pomegranates: Pomegranates are revered in Turkey as a sweet and juicy New Year fruit. Their ruby-red hue is representative of the human heart and signifies life and fertility.

Grapes: In countries such as Cuba, Portugal and Spain, the sweet grapefruit is regarded as a lucky food for the New Year.

Apples: Safety. Chinese people believe that one can live a peaceful and harmonious life by eating apples. They also like to buy a box of apples as Chinese New Year gift for their relatives and friends, for the best wishes of good luck and wealth for the next year.

According to Chinese beliefs, in ancient times the Jade Emperor had ordered that animals also be part of the calendar and all animals were asked to arrive before 12 noon for its selection. During that time the rat and cat used to be good friends, when they got the news about it, they decided to go early in it. The cat asked the rat to pick him up early in the morning, but the rat forgot to lift the cat and walked alone.

