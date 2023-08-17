Chingam 1 signifies the commencement of the Malayalam month of Chingam, which occupies the foremost position in the Malayalam calendar. Typically falling in August or September, Chingam 1 will be celebrated this year on Thursday, August 17. As you observe Chingam 1 2023, we at LatestLY have bought a collection of Malayalam New Year 2023 HD images and Happy Chingam 1 2023 wallpapers you can download and share with all your friends and family as greetings for the day. Chingam 1 2023 Wishes & Malayalam New Year Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS to Share With Your Loved Ones.

Chingam 1 heralds the inception of the new year in the Kollavarsham, the traditional calendar system observed in the Indian state of Kerala. It is more than just a New Year's Day; it is also intrinsically linked to the harvest season, marking the genesis of the revered Onam festival. Onam, one of Kerala's paramount cultural celebrations, extends over ten days and venerates the mythical King Mahabali and the luxury and unity of Kerala's populace.

This day holds great significance within Kerala, akin to Vishu, as it is heralded as the Malayalam New Year's Day. People partake in diverse traditional rituals and festivities, regarding it as an auspicious juncture for embarking on new endeavours. Much like during Vishu, one can anticipate arrangements of propitious articles and the bestowal of Vishukkaineettam (monetary gifts) upon younger family members. Here is a wide range collection of HD images and wallpapers you can download and share with all your loved ones as greetings for Malayalam New Year 2023. Chingam 1 2023 Date: When Is Malayalam New Year? Know Significance and Celebrations Related to New Year in Kerala As per Kolla Varsham.

Chingam 1 2023 Date And Significance

Chingam 1 occupies a meaningful place in Kerala's cultural and social fabric. This festival catalyzes communal gatherings, jubilation, and the expression of cultural heritage.

