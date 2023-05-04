Chitra Pournami is a Tamil festival observed yearly with great devotion and fanfare. The auspicious occasion falls in the month of Chithirai during full moon day (Purnima Day). This day commemorates Chitragupta, who is the assistant of Lord Yama. This year, Chitra Pournami 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, May 5. The festival is celebrated across various parts of South Asia and observed on a full moon day in the month of Chithirai, which usually falls in April or May in the Gregorian calendar. The Pournami tithi will begin at 11:44 PM on May 4, 2023, and end at 11:03 PM on May 5, 2023. As we gear up to celebrate Chitra Pournami 2023, here’s all you need to know about the Chitra Pournami 2023 date, Chitra Pournami tithi timings and the significance of the auspicious day. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: From Buddha Purnima to Mother's Day, List of Significant Dates in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Chitra Pournami 2023 Date

Chitra Pournami 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Chitra Pournami Significance

Chitra Pournami holds great significance in the Tamil tradition. According to the Thiruvilaiyadal Puranam and Tamil scriptures, the story of Chitra Poornima revolves around Lord Indra, the Kings of Gods, and his Guru Brihaspati. In some parts of India, Chitra Pournami is dedicated to Chitragupta, the Hindu God believed to record humans' good and bad deeds for Yama, the God of death. It is said that on the day of Chitra Pournami, devotees ask Chitragupta to forgive their sins. Also, many devotees dip in rivers or other water bodies to wash off their sins. This is especially popular at the river Chitra in the district of Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2023 09:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).