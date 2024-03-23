Holi is the annual spring festival Hindus across India celebrate with great fervour and enthusiasm. Holi celebrations are traditionally split into two parts. The Holika Dahan, which is held on the night before the colour festival, is known as Rangwali Holi. Holika Dahan 2024 will be observed on Sunday, March 24, and Rangwali Holi 2024 falls on Monday, March 25. There are various rituals and legends associated with Holika Dahan. On the night of Holika Dahan, people often light a bonfire and perform the Holika Dahan Puja. As we prepare to celebrate Holika Dahan 2024, here is the story of Holika Dahan, Holika Dahan legends and everything you need to know about this observance. Holika Dahan 2024 Dos and Don'ts: All You Need To Know Before Celebrating Rangwali Holi.

When Is Holika Dahan 2024?

As mentioned, Holika Dahan or Choti Holi will be celebrated on March 24 this year. It is observed on the night before Holi, which is commemorated on the last full moon of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month, marking the spring.

Legend of Holika Dahan

According to folklore, the story of Holika Dahan revolves around a powerful king, Hiranyakashipu and his son Prahalad. Like many demons and Asuras, Hiranyakashipu had a desire to be immortal and strived for this. Impressed by his tasya, Lord Brahma granted him a boon that gave him five special powers - he could be killed by neither a human being nor an animal, neither indoors nor outdoors, neither at day nor at night, neither by astra (projectile weapons) nor by any shastra (handheld weapons), and neither on land nor in water or air. This wish made Hiranyakashipu feel invincible, and he announced in his kingdom that people should only worship him as a god. He punished and killed anyone who did not do so, or prayed to Lord Vishnu. Holi Story and Legends: From Prahlad and Holika to Lord Krishna's Association With the Festival of Colours, Mythological Legends Around Holi Celebration.

However, his son was born as one of the most vigilant Vishnu-bhakt and challenged his father’s ideologies. Angered by this, Hiranyakashipu tried to kill his son, Prahalad. In one such attempt, he turned to his sister, Holika, who had a special cloak that protected her from fire. Hiranyakashipu ordered Holika to sit with Prahlad inside a bonfire, thinking the cloak would protect her while the fire consumed Prahalad. Prahlad continued to diligently pray to Lord Vishnu. Due to this, the garment covering Holika flew away from her and covered Prahlad, saving him from the wrath of the fire. Holika was sacrificed in this bonfire, which led to the beginning of Holika Dahan.

Even today, Holika Dahan is carried out across North India to remember this story and mark the triumph of good. Holika Dahan stands as a reminder of the power of pure devotion, which saved Prahlad, as well as sacrifice and love. We hope that this Holika Dahan, we continue to spread this story and pray for a bountiful spring. Happy Holika Dahan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2024 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).