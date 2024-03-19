Holika Dahan, popularly known as Chhoti Holi, is an auspicious Hindu ritual observed on the eve of Holi. It is celebrated the night before the main Holi celebrations, during which bonfires are lit to symbolise the victory of good over evil. It commemorates the legend of Prahlad and his devotion to Lord Vishnu, which ultimately led to the defeat of the demoness Holika, who tried to kill Prahlad in a pyre but was burnt to ashes herself. This year, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 24, i.e., Sunday, while Rangwali Holi will be celebrated on March 25, 2024, i.e., Monday.

According to holy scriptures, Holika Dahan should be done during Pradosh Kaal while Purnimasi Tithi prevails. Bhadra prevails during the first half of Purnimasi Tithi and all good work should be avoided when Bhadra prevails. Holika Dahan Messages: Celebrate Choti Holi With Greetings, Images, Quotes and Wallpapers.

It is believed that the bonfire of Holika Dahan symbolically cleanses away impurities, sins, and negativity. People offer prayers and seek forgiveness for their past wrongdoings, preparing themselves for a fresh start. Here are the dos and don'ts for Holika Dahan.

Holika Dahan Dos:

Gangajal and cow dung should be used to clean the area where Holika is installed.

The Puja should be done in the correct Shubh Muhurat, and the rituals should be performed correctly.

Newly married couples should offer prayers and worship on Holika Dahan.

Perform puja rituals before lighting the bonfire and offer prayers to the deities.

Collect wood and other materials for the bonfire. Typically, people collect wood, dry leaves, cow dung cakes, and healthy food items like peanuts, sesame seeds, dry coconut, wheat, and grains. It is thought to eliminate all harmful forces.

The Holika puja samagri must contain all essential components, such as a bowl of water, cow dung beads, unbroken rice and roli, agarbatti and dhoop, coconut, flowers, unwashed cotton thread, pieces of turmeric, Moong lentils, Batasha, and Gulal powder.

Place a four-faced lamp of mustard oil at the main door of the house and worship it. It is said to bring prosperity and good luck.

On the day of Holi, devotees should worship Goddess Lakshmi with devotion and chant Sahasranama to remove all financial obstacles.

Holika Dahan Don'ts:

People should avoid wearing white on the day of Holika Dahan. According to astrology, it is believed that white attracts negativity on the day of Holika Dahan.

Don't lend money to anyone on the day of Holika Dahan. According to beliefs, you may face financial problems if you do so.

Do not perform Puja ahead of the muhurat. Praying at the appropriate muhurat for Holika Dahan is crucial.

On the night of Holika Dahan, people must avoid touching any random objects on the streets.

It is said that people should not let their hair open on Holika Dahan. It is said that it can bring bad luck to the family.

Holika Dahan is deeply ingrained in Indian culture and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour across the country. Fire is considered sacred in Hinduism, and on this day, it is worshipped with great devotion. Fire is believed to possess purifying and healing powers, and the bonfire represents the divine energy that burns away all negativity and impurities.

