Christmas is around the corner. People decorate their houses with Christmas trees and different ornaments and come out in red dresses depicting Santa Claus.

Santa Claus is a legendary figure and traditional patron of Christmas in the United States and other countries and is known to bring gifts for children. People dress up in red and white dresses just like Santa Claus and wish each other giving gifts on Christmas. With that, they share greetings and wishes by saying Merry Christmas. We at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can send with Santa Claus pictures to wish your loved ones on this special day. You may select from our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, and SMS. Mary Christmas or Merry Christmas? Learn The Right Way To Wish Your Loved Ones on Xmas Day 2021 This Holiday Season!

Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas, Saint Nicholas, Saint Nick, or simply Santa is said to bring gifts for children with the aid of Christmas elves, who make the toys at his workshop at the North Pole and flying reindeer who pulls his sleigh through the air. Christmas celebrations are incomplete without a Santa Claus distributing the gifts. To make your wishes look amazingly beautiful here are Santa Claus images you can send as WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, and HD wallpapers.

Santa Claus is a white-bearded man, with glasses mostly, wearing a red coat with white fur and handcuffs. He wears a red hat, black boots and carries a red bag full of gifts and sweets. He is portrayed with a laugh that sounds like Ho, Ho, Ho. This image of Santa Claus became popular in the United States and Canada in the 19th century with the poem A Visit from St Nicholas. Sending this big fat man through WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, and HD wallpapers from our collection, you can wish your friends and family a Merry Christmas.

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas 2021!

Christmas 2021 Messages!

Merry Christmas 2021 (File Image)

Christmas Image Reads: “Christmas Is a Season Not Only of Rejoicing but of Reflection"

Christmas 2021 Messages (File Image)

Xmas Day 2021 Message Reads: “Christmas Isn’t a Season. It’s a Feeling.”

Christmas 2021 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Christmas Is the Day That Holds All Time Together.”

Christmas 2021 (File Image)

Christmas Day SMS Reads: “Peace on Earth Will Come To Stay, When We Live Christmas Every Day.”

Christmas 2021 Images (File Image)

Christmas 2021 Image Reads: “Let Us Keep Christmas Beautiful Without a Thought of Greed.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2021 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).