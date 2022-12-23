Christmas is an annual festival celebrated on December 25. This is a day to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, observed with cultural and religious celebrations. Christmas is celebrated religiously by a majority of Christians and culturally by non-Christians. Popular modern customs of Christmas include gift giving, completing an Advent calendar or advent wreath, Christmas music and carolling, viewing the native play, and exchanging Christmas cards. People prepare different and unique invitation cards to call over their family and friend for the much-awaited Christmas party. As Jesus was born at midnight, people also celebrate Christmas Eve, one day before Christmas, as a huge occasion. As you celebrate Christmas Eve 2022, we at LatestLY compiled wishes and greetings that you can share as quotes, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this day. Christmas Eve 2022 Date and Celebrations: 5 Traditions and Customs That You Should Not Miss on This Special Day.

People celebrate Christmas by decorating their houses with various ornaments and a giant Christmas tree. They also use a Christmas wreath outside their house, which signifies the celebrations of Christmas. They go around the street to the neighbours’ houses to give them Christmas gifts. The celebrations start with the Christmas Eve Dinner parties, where people prepare traditional dishes to celebrate the festive holiday. Preparing your house for the Christmas Eve dinner, here are some Christmas Eve 2022 wishes and greetings that you can share as images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, quotes and SMS on this day. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Greetings & HD Images.

Christmas Eve 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Christmas Eve 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Christmas Bring Happiness and Prosperity to Your Life. I Wish You a Very Happy Christmas Eve!

Christmas Eve 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Christmas Is the Festival of Joy. May Jesus Christ Bless You With Good Health and Happiness. Happy Christmas Eve!

Christmas Eve 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Blessed With a Lot of Happiness and Joy on This Auspicious Occasion! Happy Christmas Eve to You and Your Family.

Christmas Eve 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Bless You and Your Family With All Goodness and Happiness. Merry Christmas Eve!

Christmas Eve 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Christmas Be Your Best Christmas Ever, and May You Achieve Everything You Deserve in Life. Merry Christmas to Everyone at Home!

Christmas Eve 2022 Wishes and Messages: Share Images To Celebrate the Day Before Christmas

People eagerly search for wishes on the internet during this time to find the best way in which they can wish their loved ones and even those who might be far away from them. We hope these wishes help you reach out to everyone you care about. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2022 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).