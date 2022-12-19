Christmas Eve is the evening before Christmas Day. The festival commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas Eve is widely observed as a whole or partial holiday in anticipation of Christmas Day. Both days hold great cultural significance among the Christian community and Western society. This practice has been inherited from Jewish tradition and is based on the story of Creation in the Book of Genesis: "And there was evening, and there was morning – the first day." Christmas Tree 2022 Red and Gold Decoration Ideas: From Berries and Foliage to Lights and Ornaments, Get Best Decoration Tips in the Colour Theme.

Tradition holds that Jesus was born at night, and hence a midnight mass is celebrated on Christmas Eve, traditionally at midnight, to commemorate his birth. Many cultural traditions and experiences are also associated with Christmas Eve worldwide. This is the time when family and friends gather together and sing Christmas carols. The illumination and enjoyment of Christmas lights, trees, and other decorations, as the wrapping, exchange, and opening of gifts, are the general preparation for Christmas Day. Here are five Christmas Eve Traditions and Customs that you can't skip. Secret Santa Gifts for Christmas 2022: From Funky Socks to Indoor Plants; 5 Budget-Friendly Presents That Will Save You This Festive Season.

The Nativity

Christmas celebrations are incomplete without recalling the Christmas Story. Apart from the carols, Christmas cards and other things, remembering the Christmas story and the birth of Christ is an integral part of Christmas festivities, which indeed is the origin of all the celebrations.

Decorate Christmas Tree With Special Ornaments

Decorating the Christmas Tree is another tradition that has long been followed. Getting your family members together and having a joyous time decorating the tree is nothing but mere happiness and the natural way of beginning the Christmas festivities.

Carol Singing

Carol Singing is an integral part of Christmas celebrations. Carols were once folk songs that were sung at celebrations throughout the year, but in medieval times, they were adopted by churchgoers. Many carols are still famous for being a part of Christmas traditions – "Silent Night, Holy Night", "We Three Kings", and so on.

The Christmas Wreath

Christmas wreath ideas have been used as a symbol of honour and victory. As per history, in the Middle Ages, this was adopted by those of the Christian faith as a representation of the start of Christmas.

Kissing Under the Mistletoe

Kissing under the mistletoe is a very famous Christmas tradition. This beautiful tradition signifies love and romance. It reminds us of the spontaneity in relationships amidst the busy hustle and bustle of life. According to tradition, when two people with a possible romance find themselves under mistletoe, they ought to kiss once.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2022 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).