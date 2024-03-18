Every year, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Raising Day is observed on March 10. The day marks the establishment of the CISF, one of the Central Armed Police Forces of India in 1969. The CISF was established with the primary objective of providing security to various critical infrastructure installations across the country, including airports, seaports, metro systems, nuclear installations, and government buildings. The CISF is a premier central armed police force under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

CISF provides security to over 356 industrial units (including 13 Private Sector Units), government infrastructure projects, and facilities and establishments located all over India including atomic power plants, space installations, mines, oil fields and refineries, major ports, heavy engineering, steel plants, currency note presses and more. CISF also provides consultancy services to private industries as well as other organisations within the Indian government. The CISF is headed by an Indian Police Service officer with the rank of Director-General, assisted by an IPS officer in the rank of Addl. Director-General. The force is divided into Nine Sectors (Airport, North, North-East, East, West, South, Training, South-East, and Central) and also has a Fire Service Wing.

CISF Raising Day History

The CISF was set up under an act of Parliament on March 10, 1969, with a strength of around 2,800 personnel. It was created for the better protection and security of industrial undertakings in the country. Over the years, the role of CISF has undergone diversification and it now also protects airports, seaports, metro rail networks, government buildings, heritage monuments (including the Taj Mahal and Red Fort), nuclear power plants, and space installations. It also specialises in VIP security as well as disaster management. At present CISF undertakes duties related to internal security, elections, anti-Naxal operations, and every other duty that the Government of India gives them.

CISF Raising Day Significance

The CISF is known for its exceptional abilities in handling challenging situations, including terrorist attacks, hijackings, bomb threats, and hostage situations. The force is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons, specialized vehicles, and other modern security equipment. The CISF also has a dedicated canine unit, which is trained to sniff out explosives and other illicit materials.

On CISF Raising Day, various events and ceremonies are held to honour the contributions and sacrifices made by the personnel of the CISF in safeguarding the nation's assets and infrastructure. It's a day to recognize the dedication, professionalism, and bravery of the CISF personnel who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the people of India.

