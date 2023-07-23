Cousins Day is a special day dedicated to celebrating the bond between cousins. It is observed in various parts of the world on different dates, and there is no universal date for Cousins Day. In some places, it is celebrated on July 24, while in other regions, it may be observed on other dates throughout the year. As you observe Cousins Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of gifting ideas that might help you make your cousins feel special. National Cousins Day 2023 Wishes, Funny GIFs and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages and Quotes To Share With Your Cousins on This Day.

The day encourages cousins to come together, spend time with each other, and strengthen their familial relationships. Cousins often share a unique and lasting bond, as they are related through their parents' siblings. They may have shared childhood memories, experiences, and family traditions that can create a strong sense of camaraderie. Here's a collection of gifting ideas that might help you make your cousins feel special.

Family Recipe Book

Compile a collection of your family's favourite recipes, including those passed down through generations. You could also add some new ones and include personal notes.

Matching Friendship Bracelets

Consider getting matching or complementary friendship bracelets for each cousin. It's a symbol of your bond and a reminder of your connection.

DIY Memory Jar

Decorate a jar and fill it with slips of paper containing special memories, inside jokes, or heartfelt messages. Your cousins can pick a slip from the jar whenever they want a boost of joy. National Cousins Day 2022 Funny Memes, Quotes and Messages.

Group Activity

Plan a fun outing or activity that you can all enjoy together. It could be a picnic, a hiking trip, going to an amusement park, or attending a cooking class.

Family Tree Chart

Create a family tree chart that includes all your cousins and their relationships. You can find printable templates online or even make one from scratch.

Subscription Box

Consider gifting a subscription box that aligns with their interests, such as a book club subscription, a snack box, or a craft kit.

The most important thing is the thought and effort you put into the gift. The gifts should reflect the love and connection you share with your cousins on this special day.

Wishing everyone Happy Cousins Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2023 09:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).