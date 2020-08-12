Dahi Handi 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: As we all know, Janmashtami is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna, the 8th avatar of Vishnu. The festival is one of the most important festive events for the people of the Vaishnavism community in Hindu religion. Janmashtami is a two-day festival, with devotees observing Janmashtami Vrat on first day followed by matki tod celebrations on Dahi Handi day. ‘Jai Shri Krishna’, is one of the most common greetings we hear on this day. Had this year’s Dahi Handi celebration been a usual affair, the chants of ‘Haathi Ghoda Palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki’ would have filled the air. However, if you can make your wishes more creative and beautiful online as well. Check out our collection of Dahi Handi 2020 HD images, Happy Janmashtami 2020 Hindi wishes, Dahi Handi wallpapers, Matki Phod Makhan Chor Kanha photos, Krishna Janmashtami greetings through WhatsApp, Facebook, Hike, Telegram, Instagram, Snapchat, and other popular apps. It would be a good opportunity for you to connect with your loved ones on this auspicious day. Dahi Handi 2020 Wishes Images in Marathi & Makhan Chor HD Photos: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Shri Krishna GIFs, Instagram Stories, Messages And SMS to Celebrate Janmashtami.

Janmashtami is popularly known by different names across parts of the country such as Krishnashtami, Srikrishna Jayanti, Yadukulashtami, and Gokulashtami. People follow many rituals on the day of Janmashtami. One of the oldest traditions that are still performed in a grandeur manner is the ‘Dahi Handi’ celebrations. People decorate their house, buy new clothes, cook traditional food items and sweets, among others to mark the day. If the first day of the festival is about worshipping Lord Krishna, the next day is dedicated to big-time celebrations, and this day is called Dahi Handi. Both kids and adults would form a human pyramid to re-enact Bal Gopal and his friends’ attempt at stealing butter hung up from the ceiling. However, with a pandemic, crowd gathering is prohibited but you can always enjoy being in touch with your family by sharing cute Dahi Handi images. Dahi Handi 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: Here’s How You Can Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami From Home During Pandemic.

People send Janmashtami 2020 wishes, Happy Dahi Handi greetings via SMSes, picture messages, and text messages. If you want to step ahead and plan something beautiful, then you need to download/save these images and convert them into cute GIFs and Janmashtami videos. Then you can upload these popular Lord Krishna devotional videos on Roposso, Chingari, and Instagram Reels as well. Another simpler way is to download the latest stickers on WhatsApp and Hike and share on respective platforms.

If you are looking for the latest collection of Dahi Handi images and Janmashtami 2020 wishes in Hindi, then you need not worry, as we have got your back. We, at LatestLY, bring you the most popular and top-trending Janmashtami Hindi wishes, which you will love to share with your friends, family, relatives, etc.

Happy Dahi Handi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All the Paths Lead Home and All Your Worries Are Taken Care of by Lord Krishna. Happy Dahi Handi Wishes to You and Your Family!

Happy Dahi Handi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Bright Side of Celebration Is Togetherness and Spreading Love, Surely the Festival of Janmashtami Brings the Best in Everyone. Happy Dahi Handi 2020

Happy Dahi Handi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna Always Showers Good Health and Wealth to Grow Your Bread and Butter. Happy Janmashtami to You and Your Family!

Happy Dahi Handi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Janmashtami Is the Occasion of Fun, Joy, Love and There Is So Much More. Wishing You a Happy Dahi Handi

Happy Dahi Handi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Story of Having a Competition Over a Pot Filled With a Lot of Butter and Curd That’s the Kind of Story Inspires Everyone. Happy Dahi Handi.

How to Download Dahi Handi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Dahi Handi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online. HERE is the link. We wish you a very ‘Happy Janmashtami 2020’. We believe you would love sending these most popular and latest Dahi Handi and Janmashtami 2020 Hindi wishes to your friends, family, relatives etc. on this festive day.

