India is celebrating National Daughter’s Day 2020 on September 27. The special day is commemorated on the fourth Sunday of the ninth month of the year. While every child is special, daughters hold a significant place in a parent’s heart. They are very precious, strong yet gentle at heart, share a loving bond with both mother and father. Make your lovely daughters’ day fun with some amazing Daughter's Day quotes, photos in HD, WhatsApp messages and greetings, SMS, GIFs and wallpapers. Just like other special days this year, we have compiled an extensive list of Daughter’s Day 2020 text messages, colourful images, cover photos, wishes and greetings to make the day even more special.

Daughter’s Day celebration in India is a much-needed event as the country continued to be patriarchal and gripped by misogyny. Daughters are still less preferred compared to male heirs. There is gender inequality, which continued to let social evils such as female infanticide and dowry flourish. It is time parents in India realise that daughters are no less – in fact, there should not be a comparison between a male and a female child. Every child is special. Daughters are a lifeline to the development. They are a reflection of your self, your teachings and your morals.

This Daughter’s Day 2020, here’s a look at - Happy Daughters Day 2018, Daughters Day Quotes, National Daughters Day 2020 images, Daughters Day Images in Hindi, Happy Daughters Day Images HD, Daughters Day Images Download, Daughters Day Images With Quotes, National Daughters Day Images, Happy Daughters Day Messages, Happy Daughters Day Wallpaper and Happy Daughters Day GIF.

Daughter's Day Quotes to Share With Your Loving Daughters

Daughter's Day Quote Reads: A Daughter Is the Happy Memories of the Past, the Joyful Moments of the Present, and the Hope and Promise of the Future. (Unknown).

Daughter's Day Quote Reads: Honor Your Daughters. They Are Honourable. - Malala Yousafzai.

Daughter's Day Quote Reads: A Daughter Is a Bundle of Firsts That Excite and Delight, Giggles That Come From Deep Inside and Are Always Contagious, Everything Wonderful and Precious and Your Love for Her Knows No Bounds. - Barbara Cage.

Daughter's Day Quote Reads: A Daughter Is the Most Beautiful Gifts This World Has to Give. - Laurel Atherton.

Daughter's Day Quote Reads: To a Father Growing Old Nothing Is Dearer Than a Daughter. – Euripides.

Daughter's Day Photos in HD to Send 'Happy Daughters Day' Wishes

Happy Daughter's Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "You are my strength on the difficult days. Thank you for being such a wonderful daughter. I love you." Happy Daughter's Day 2020.

Happy Daughter's Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "You may be all grown up now, but you will always be a little girl to me. The only difference is that my love for you now is so much stronger, deeper, and bigger!" Happy Daughter's Day 2020.

Happy Daughter's Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "You motivate me to be an awesome mother. Even if we don't always get along, the love will never be gone from our hearts. That's just how it's going to be forever." Happy Daughter's Day 2020.

Happy Daughter's Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "You will never truly understand how much a parent can love a daughter until you become a parent yourself. I love you, sweetheart!" Happy Daughter's Day 2020

Daughter's Day GIF Images and Animated Stickers

Cute Daughter's Day Quote: My daughter is my biggest achievement. She is a little star and my life has changed so much for the better since she came along. - Denise Van Outen.

Cute Daughter's Day Quote: "My love for you only grows stronger over the years. We share an unbreakable bond that only mothers and daughters will understand. I love you forever and always." Happy Daughter's Day 2020.

Daughters Day is the perfect opportunity to set aside some time to reflect on the joy that daughters bring to a parent's life. The annual celebration of the loving strong bond shared between a daughter with her parents is amazing. Apart from these lovely messages, wishes and greetings, the best gift you can give to your little girl is the gift of time and a lot of love and care.

