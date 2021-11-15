Dev Uthani Ekadashi also known as Kartiki Ekadashi, Kartik Shukla Ekadashi or Prabodhini Ekadashi is the beginning of Hindu wedding season. It is the end of Chaturmas, the sleeping period of Lord Vishnu. Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2021 is observed on November 15, Monday. It is the eleventh lunar day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.

People observe a fast on this day and ritual marriage of Tulsi plant is performed with Lord Vishnu in the form of holy black coloured Shaligram stone, which is regarded as the husband of Tulsi, in its twenty-four permutations. People send across messages saying Happy Tulsi Vivah and Happy Dev Uthani Ekadashi. We at LatestLY, have compiled messages for you to send and wish your friends and family through WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this auspicious day. From Devutthana Ekadashi Mantra to Tulsi Vivah Fasting Rituals, Things to Do On Prabodhini Ekadashi for Good Luck.

This day also marks the beginning of the sugarcane harvest. The farmers cut the sugarcane after performing puja and distribute five canes to Brahmins, blacksmiths, carpenters, washermen and water carriers and carry five canes to their home. In Pushkar, Rajasthan, Pushkar Mela begins on this day. The fair is held to honour the god Brahma, whose temple stands in Pushkar. In Maharashtra, Sarkari Mahapuja is observed where they worship God Vithoba, a form of Lord Vishnu. In Gujarat, a 32 kms Lili Parikrama is done at Mt. Girnar by more than eight lakh pilgrims as a gesture of thanksgiving to the gods who are believed to have assembled at the mountain. The auspicious day is observed in different ways in different states. Here are the messages that you can send to one and all to wish them Happy Dev Uthani Ekadashi. You can select from our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone a Happy Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2021!

