Now that we have finished celebrating Diwali and Chhath Puja, here comes Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2021. The month of Kartik is considered special from a religious point of view. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu are worshiped this month. Devuthani Ekadashi comes in the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month is called Dev Uthani Ekadashi. This date is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and according to religious beliefs, after four months, Lord Vishnu wakes up from Yoga Nidra. This day marks the beginning of Manglik (auspicious) work that one may want to do. Dev Uthani Ekadashi Dos & Don'ts: From Fasting to Correct Tulsi Vivah Vidhi, Auspicious Things You Should Do on Prabodhini Ekadashi.

The Chaturmas period ends on the day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi. It is said that Lord Vishnu falls asleep on Shayani Ekadashi and wakes up on Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Worshiping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu on this day is believed to fulfill the wishes. Since the day is super special, you must follow some Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2021 Dos & Don'ts. Take a look:

Those who fast on Ekadashi should not consume items like meat, garlic, onion, etc. on the day of Dashami.

One should follow complete celibacy at night.

On Ekadashi use lemon, jamun or mango leaves twig aka datoon instead of brush.

You must chant the mantra 'Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya' and make the sahasranama of Vishnu like Rama, Krishna, Narayan etc.

One should not sweep the house on the day of Ekadashi, because there is a fear of death of micro-organisms like ant etc.

Hair should not be cut on this day.

Donate as much as you can on this day.

Carrot, turnip, cabbage, spinach, etc. should not be consumed by the fasting person on Ekadashi (Gyaras).

Consume fruits like banana, mango, grapes, almonds, pistachios etc.

Everything should be accepted by offering Bhog to the Lord and leaving Tulsi leaves

One should speak sweet words without getting angry.

By observing this fast, all the troubles of life end, and the person fasting attains divine results.

It is considered fruitful to fast using just water.

You can worship Lord Vishnu on Devoutthan Ekadashi and chant the mantra "Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya". Bananas, mangoes, grapes, etc. along with dry fruits like almonds, pistachios, etc. can be consumed during the Ekadashi fast dedicated. Apart from this, all types of fruits, sugar, buckwheat, potato, sago, sweet potato, olive, coconut, milk, almond, ginger, black pepper, rock salt etc. can be consumed.

