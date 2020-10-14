Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 Greetings: The Day of Dhammachakra Pravartan is said to be one of the most significant days in Indian history. The Dhammachakra Pravartan Day, also known as Dhammachakra Anupravartan Din, is a day when Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar embraced Buddhism after renouncing Hinduism. People of the Buddhism community celebrate the day with great enthusiasm and fervour. They send across popular Dhammachakra Pravartan Day greetings and wishes to their loved ones marking the celebrations of the day. If you are searching for the newest collection of Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 greetings and wishes, then look no further, as we have it covered for you. In this article we bring you, Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 greetings, wishes in Marathi, BR Ambedkar quotes, HD images, and GIFs to send along with WhatsApp stickers and Dhammachakra Anupravartan Din messages for Facebook posts.

Babasaheb Ambedkar was one of the most prominent figures in Indian history. There were rare politicians in his era who could match the stature of BR Ambedkar. At the time when religion was one of the centre points in India, during the partition and subsequent years ahead, Babasaheb Ambedkar’s renouncing of Hinduism, on October 14, 1956, was one of the major junctures since India’s independence. Every year, hundreds and thousands of people gather at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur – the place where Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism.

