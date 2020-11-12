The festival of Diwali 2020 is almost here and are you excited? Deepavali is one of the most exciting times of the year as it sees joy, jubilation and family togetherness. The festival of lights is celebrated all over country and begins for some tomorrow with the celebration of Vasu Baras. November 13 marks the celebration of Dhanteras and it is a very auspicious day. Along with lighting of diyas and lanterns, people decorate their homes with rangoli designs. On each day you can make beautiful rangolis and add the festive charm to your celebrations. One of the easiest ways to make Rangoli is by using dots patterns. By making simple dots, you can make nice and simple designs, fill colours and have a beautiful decoration. For Dhanteras 2020, we bring you easy dot rangoli designs which you can make for this Diwali. Scroll on to find 3-dot, 5-dot and 7-dot rangoli patterns images, dot rangoli video tutorials and easy dot rangolis for Diwali.

People also make rangoli using flowers on some days. If you like colourful rangoli, you can opt for dotted rangoli designs, as they give more options to fill in colours with multiple shapes and patterns. On Dhanteras, people buy gold and new utensils. The day also sees worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber and thus to welcome the Goddess of wealth, people make beautiful rangolis at their entrance.

Easy 3-Dot Rangoli Designs:

Beautiful and Simple Dot Rangoli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H's Artistry🌼 (@daily_rangoli_tales) on Sep 26, 2020 at 9:59pm PDT

Watch Easy Video of 5-Dot Rangoli Design:

Beautiful Diwali Kolam Rangoli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayanthi (@kothais_kolam) on Nov 8, 2020 at 10:07am PST

Simple Yet Elegant Rangoli Patterns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Easyrangoli Suneetha (@easyrangolisuneetha) on Oct 24, 2020 at 6:33pm PDT

Colourful Dot Rangoli Designs For Diwali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shobha (@shobha_rangoli) on Oct 25, 2020 at 7:11am PDT

Simple 7-Dot Kolam Rangoli Design:

Floral Dot Rangoli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by beautiful rangoli (@rangoli4577) on Oct 14, 2020 at 8:52am PDT

Here's A Beautiful Deepavali Dot Kolam Rangoli Video:

You can use the above videos and kolam Rangoli pictures as reference to make your own unique patterns for this Diwali Dhanteras day. Dots make it quicker to draw even complex of rangoli designs very easily. Once you have the outline, you just have to fill in the colours. We hope you have fun making these lovely Dhanteras dot rangolis outside your homes this festive season.

