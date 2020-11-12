Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth day in the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. Dhanteras is the first day of Diwali celebration, and people worship Lord Dhanvantari on this day. Also known as Dhanatrayodashi, Dhanteras 2020 falls on November 13 and is sure to be celebrated with great enthusiasm and reverence. Diwali is one of the most important and grand festivals for Hindus across the world. Sharing Dhanteras 2020 Photos, Advance Diwali 2020 greetings, Happy Dhanteras wishes, Dhanteras 2020 messages, images and pictures of Goddess Lakshmi, Dhanatrayodashi WhatsApp Stickers and Dhanteras 2020 Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family has become a tradition of this celebration.

Dhanteras is said to be the first day of Diwali and is celebrated differently by people from various parts of this country. People who have not cleaned their homes prior to this day, take the opportunity to decorate and clean the houses, add colourful rangolis, lights and lanterns and make the home as welcoming, festive and bright as possible. Those who perform Laxmi Puja, often buy their silver or gold coin on this day. Investing in gold, silver or other metal on Dhanteras is supposed to bring in prosperity.

Lord Dhanvantari is said to be the God of Ayurveda and emerged out of the ocean holding Amrit in his hands. As a commemoration of this, South Indians often prepare the Ayurvedic concoction called Marundhu and consume it on Dhanteras, a day before Narak Chaturdashi or Diwali. People often commemorate Dhanteras by sharing Happy Dhanteras wishes, Dhanteras 2020messages, Images and Pictures of Goddess Lakshmi, Dhanatrayodashi WhatsApp Stickers and Dhanteras 2020 Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

Happy Dhanteras 2020 Wishes Photos

Happy Dhanteras (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Business Always Flourish and You Defeat All Evils in Life. May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber Always Keep You in Their List of Blessed Ones. Happy Dhanteras!

Happy Dhanteras (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Dhanteras, Light Up New Dreams, Fresh Hopes, Undiscovered Avenues, Different Perspectives, Everything Bright and Beautiful, Full of Pleasant Surprises and Moments! Happy Dhanteras.

Happy Diwali 2020 in Advance Wishes Photos

Happy Diwali 2020 in Advance (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Diwali Aai, Masti Chahi, Rangi Rangoli, Deep Jalaye, Dhoom Dhadaka, Chhoda Phataka, Jali Phuljadiyan, Sabko Bhaye, Advance “Happy Diwali!” Dipavalichya Hardik Shubhechha!

Happy Diwali in Advance (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Lakshmi Bless You With Happiness All the Year Through! Wishing You a Happy and Prosperous Diwali 2020 in Advance!

Watch Video of Happy Dhanteras 2020 Greetings and WhatsApp Status

How to Download Diwali and Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Happy Diwali 2020 and Happy Dhanteras 2020 WhatsApp Stickers online from Play Store. HERE is the download link.

It is also believed on Dhanatrayodashi, Goddess Lakshmi emerged out of the ocean of milk during the churning of the sea. This is the reason that Goddess Lakshmi is revered on this day. Here’s hoping that Dhanteras 2020 fills your life with all the prosperity and happiness. Happy Dhanteras 2020.

