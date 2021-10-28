Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi or Dhanvantan Trayodashi, falls on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Ashwin month. This year, it will be observed on November 2, Tuesday.

Dhanteras is considered an extremely auspicious day to make new purchases. People buy gold, silver, and other metals, especially kitchenware, on this day. This day also witnesses heavy purchases of appliances and automobiles. We, at LatestLY, have curated a list of items that are believed to bring good luck if purchased on Dhanteras. Dhanteras and Diwali 2021 Date in India: Auspicious Time To Buy Gold, Shubh Muhurat for Dhantrayodashi Puja and Significance of First Day of Deepawali.

1. Gomti Chakra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rainbow Store 🌈✨ (@the_rainbow_store7)

Wrap 11 gomti chakras in a yellow cloth and keep it in your locker. This is one of the most auspicious things to buy on Dhanteras.

2. Broom

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Many people buy a broom on Dhanteras. It is believed that the broom is the house of Goddess Lakshmi that infuses positivity and removes negativity from the house. Therefore, this is one of the budget-friendly things to buy on Dhanteras so as to invite prosperity and good luck.

3. Utensils

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Using new silver and brass utensils for puja is considered highly auspicious. Therefore, Dhanteras is the best day to buy new silver and brass utensils for your Diwali puja. Maximum people tend to buy pocket-friendly utensils so as to observe Dhanteras.

4. Gold or Silver

Representative Image (Photo Credits: PxFuel)

It is a tradition to buy gold or silver on Dhanteras and keep it while performing puja on the same day. The gold sale is at its peak on this day.

5. Lakshmi Ganesh Idols

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divine Art with Soul (@divineartwithsoul)

Placing new Lakshmi Ganesh idols in the puja is considered beneficial traditionally. It is not necessary to buy metal idols of Lakshmi Ganesh, you can also buy normal ones made with clay.

Before you make your purchases for Dhanteras 2021, you must look into our list so as to make sure that you buy the best products for good luck, prosperity and wealth. Wishing everyone a Happy Dhanteras 2021!

