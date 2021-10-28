Dhanteras is the annual celebration that officially marks the beginning of Diwali in 2021. Every year, Dhanteras is celebrated with great enthusiasm and excitement by Hindus across the world on the thirteenth day in the dark phase of Ashwin month. Dhanteras 2021 will be celebrated on November 02 and is sure to be a day filled with niceties and celebrations. From performing Dhanteras Lakshmi Puja to buying gold, silver, etc., one follows various rituals on Dhanteras. As we prepare to celebrate Dhanteras 2021, here is everything you need to know about Dhanteras, how to celebrate it, and the Dhanteras Puja ritual. Diwali 2021 Calendar With Dates in India: When Is Dhanteras, Lakshmi Pujan and Bhai Dooj This Year? Get Complete Deepavali Holiday Dates.

When is Dhanteras 2021?

Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth day in the dark phase of Ashwin month. Dhanteras 2021 will be celebrated on November 02. The Dhanteras Trayodashi Tithi Begins at 11:31 AM on November 02, 2021, and will go on till 09:02 AM on November 03, 2021. On this day, people often conduct the Dhanteras Puja at specified auspicious timing. Here are the muhurat for Dhanteras 2021 -

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 06:50 PM to 08:36 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 46 Mins

How is Dhanteras Celebrated? Gold Buying Time

The celebration of Dhanteras usually revolves around making new purchases as well as performing the auspicious Dhanteras Puja. Some people also perform the Diwali Laxmi Puja on this day. However, traditionally, Dhanteras is considered to be the auspicious day to buy new jewellery, utensils, vehicles or other big-ticket items. Dhanteras 2021 Rangoli Designs: Easy and Beautiful Dhanteras Rangoli Design Videos To Bring Prosperity This Diwali Festival.

The most auspicious time to make these purchases are believed to be Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal.

Pradosh Kaal - 06:05 PM to 08:36 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 06:50 PM to 08:50 PM

When is Lakshmi Puja During Diwali?

Lakshmi Pujan is performed on the main Diwali day or Badi Diwali. This will take place on November 4, Thursday. According to Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja is on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 16:53 to 18:29 with a duration of 1 Hour 36 Mins available to perform auspicious puja rituals. Dhanteras 2021 Images & Happy Diwali in Advance Wishes for Free Download Online: Send Dhantrayodashi Greetings, Shubh Deepawali GIFs, SMS and Messages to Family and Friends.

The day of Dhanteras revolves around praying to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber. Many people also celebrate Dhanteras by praying to Lord Dhanvantari, The God of Ayurveda. Dhanteras is believed to bring with it the promise of a prosperous and happy future. And we hope Dhanteras 2021 does just that for you.

