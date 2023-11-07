Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is an important and auspicious Hindu festival with great religious and cultural significance. Dhanteras is considered the first day of the five-day Diwali festival. It sets the festive mood and prepares the home for the celebrations that follow. While Dhanteras is considered an auspicious day for acquiring wealth and prosperity, there are certain items that one can avoid buying. Here’s a list of items that you should not buy on Dhanteras. Dhanteras 2023 Things To Buy: Items To Purchase on the Auspicious Occasion of Dhantrayodashi To Attract Good Luck.

1. Black Coloured Items: It is said that buying black items on the day of Dhanteras should be avoided as the colour is often associated with negative energy or obstacles in some cultures. Therefore, buying items that are predominantly black in colour may be avoided on Dhanteras.

Representative Image (Photo Credits: PickPik)

2. Fake Gold: People should avoid buying fake or artificial gold as it is not believed to bring positivity on the auspicious day. People avoid buying artificial gold jewellery, coins and other articles on the first day of Diwali.

Representative Image (Photo Credits: PxHere)

3. Iron and Steel Items: It is said that purchasing iron or steel items on Dhanteras may invite negative energy or bad luck. These metals are associated with strength and durability, but they are not traditionally associated with prosperity. Instead of iron and steel items, people can either look for utensils made of brass or copper on Dhanteras.

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

4. Used or Second-hand Items: It's considered inauspicious to buy or bring used or second-hand items into the home on Dhanteras. The emphasis is on welcoming new and fresh energies associated with prosperity.

Representative Image (Photo Credits: publicdomainpictures)

5. Leather Items: Leather comes from animals, and some people avoid purchasing leather goods on Dhanteras due to ethical or religious reasons.

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

This year, Dhanteras 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, November 10. The Dhanteras Puja Muhurat will be from 05:14 PM to 07:12 PM. On Dhanteras, special prayers and rituals are performed to seek blessings from Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth, prosperity, and well-being. It is believed that she visits homes that are clean, well-lit, and decorated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2023 10:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).