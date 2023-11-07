Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi, is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated in India with great enthusiasm. Dhanteras falls on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik, which usually corresponds to October or November in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Dhanteras 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, November 10. The Dhanteras Puja Muhurat will be from 05:14 PM to 07:12 PM on the same day. Dhanteras is considered auspicious to buy items associated with wealth, prosperity, and well-being. There are a few widespread things that people often buy on this day, as buying on Dhanteras is considered auspicious. Take a look at the list of items that you can buy on Dhanteras.

1. Utensils and Kitchen Appliances: People usually buy several kitchen items, especially utensils, on the day of Dhanteras. As per beliefs, it symbolizes inviting Goddess Lakshmi into the kitchen, which is considered the heart of the home.

Kitchen Utensils and Appliances (Photo Credits: freerangestock)

2. Electronic Items: On the day of Dhanteras, people buy electronic items like phones, televisions, and other electronic appliances and mark the beginning of festivities. Also, during the festive season, a lot of discounts are also available, making it a good deal and ideal time for buyers.

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixahive)

3. Gold and Silver: On Dhanteras, it is a tradition to buy jewellery and coins made of gold or silver are believed. Buying these things on Dhantrayodashi is said to bring prosperity and good fortune.

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PxFuel)

4. Clothes: Buying new clothes on Dhanteras is a common practice. It symbolizes a fresh start and prosperity.

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

5. Idols of Gods and Goddesses: Dhanteras is an ideal time to buy idols of Gods and Goddesses made of brass, silver, marble, or wood. Devotees perform aarti, and add the idols in the puja room.

Lakshmi Ganesh Murti (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

6. Broom: Buying a broom on the day of Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is considered lucky and auspicious. It signifies that you are removing poverty from your home and that you will attract prosperity and wealth.

Dhanteras is the first day of five-day-long Diwali festivities. On the day of Dhantrayodashi, Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Kubera, is worshipped with great devotion. Happy Dhanteras 2023 to all!

