Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is the first day of Diwali festival in India. It falls on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. Dhanteras 2020 is on November 12. It is also known as Dhantrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi. It is one of the important days of Diwali and is celebrated by observing various customs and traditions. Buying jewellery, gold coins or new utensils are believed to bring in good luck on this day. People also shop for electronic appliances and car as the day is considered auspicious. Dhanteras is a Sanskrit word which is an amalgamation of the words ‘Dhan’, which means wealth, and ‘Teras’, which means thirteen. As Diwali approaches, we bring to you Dhanteras 2020 date, Shubh Muhurat, significance, rituals and legends associated with the observance.

Rituals on Dhanteras

On Dhanteras, people worship Goddess Lakshmi and pray for a prosperous life. People get rid of all waste and clean the house on this day. In the evening, they light a lamp denoting the start of Diwali. People sing songs and hymns worshipping the Goddess of wealth and offer sweets and fruits to her. People also worship Lord Kuber as he is considered a treasurer of wealth and bestower of riches. When is Diwali in 2020? Know The Exact Date of the Auspicious Hindu Festival Which Coincides With Amavasya.

Dhanteras 2020 Shubh Puja Muhurat

06:00 PM to 08:33 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 33 Mins

According to the Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras should be done during Pradosh Kaal after sunset. Sthir lagna is considered to be the best time to start the puja on Dhanteras. It is believed that during this period, Goddess Lakshmi resides inside the home, thus making it apt for Dhanteras puja. Bengali Lokkhi Pujo and Diwali Lakshmi Puja, How Are the Two Festivals Different? Rituals, Significance and Traditions You Should Know.

Legends And Stories

According to the legend of Samudra Manthan, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on the day of Trayodashi as she emerged out of the ocean during sea churning. Another story says that when Devas and the Asuras performed Samudra Manthan for Amrita, believed to be the divine nectar of immortality, Dhanvantari, the God of medicine and one of the many incarnations of Vishnu, emerged out carrying a jar of the elixir on the day of Dhanteras. Hence, Dhanteras is also celebrated as Dhanvantari Jayanti.

