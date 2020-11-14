Diwali Dyuta Krida 2020 Details: The festival of lights, Diwali, is here, and the excitement levels to celebrate the festive occasion is sky-high. Speaking about excitement during Diwali, a lot of people participate in Dyuta Krida, which can be roughly translated to gambling. It is believed that the act of gambling has its origins in the Vedic period. It is played in a fun-way, and whoever wins it, is said to have a great forthcoming year. People enjoy Dyuta Krida as one of the festivities during the 5-day festival of Diwali. If you are looking for more details about Dyuta Krida 2020 – its date, importance, shubh muhurat, rituals, and more, then you have arrived at the right place.

Diwali Dyuta Krida 2020 Date

The occasion of Diwali Dyuta Krida is observed a day after the night of the main Diwali. Hence, the festive event of Dyuta Krida will be celebrated on November 15, i.e. Sunday, this year.

What are the Auspicious (Shubh Muhurat) Timings of Diwali Dyuta Krida 2020?

Dyuta Krida 2020 Date: November 15, 2020, i.e. Sunday

Sayahnakal Dyuta Krida 2020 Muhurat – 03:23 PM to 05:36 PM

Pratipada Tithi Begins – 10:36 AM on Nov 15

Pratipada Tithi Ends – 07:06 AM on Nov 16

What Are the Rituals (Puja Vidhi) of Diwali Dyuta Krida?

There is no rulebook for the rituals of Diwali Dyuta Krida. However, there’s just one rule, and that is to play Diwali Dyuta Krida with your loved ones, friends, relatives, etc. People play a popular board game, i.e. Chopard, in which the dice are called Pashe. It is said that the game of Chaupad was created by Lord Shiva, where he first played it with Goddess Parvati.

What is the Significance of Diwali Dyuta Krida?

In India, all sorts of gambling activities are banned. However, to keep the age-old tradition of Diwali Dyuta Krida alive, individuals, friends, and family, get themselves involved in the game of Chaupad. Since the game was invented by Lord Shiva, and is believed that he played it with Goddess Parvati, people believe that a friendly banter of this game would keep on the trend of this game. Since the game is played on the first day of the New Year (as per the Hindu Samvat calendar), a lot of people also believe that whoever wins the game, he/she will be blessed throughout the year, while whoever loses, would attract bad luck.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Diwali Dyuta Krida 2020 and hope you have a great time with your family, friends, and closed ones. Do share this piece of information with your loved ones and enlighten them about the age-old tradition of plying Diwali Dyuta Kridahis year.

